Drug bust in Kenedy nabs 1.36 lbs of meth

On Nov. 20, investigators with the Karnes County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint investigation with ATF (Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms) and HSI (Homeland Security Investigators San Antonio Office) into the distribution of methamphetamine in Karnes County.
This investigation led to the seizure of 1.36 lbs. (604 grams) of crystal meth and the arrest of three suspects in the H.E.B. parking lot in Kenedy.
All three suspects were taken to the Karnes County Jail and charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance PG1.
The names of the three suspects are not being released at this time due to an ongoing investigation.
All three suspects were transferred to federal custody and taken to a US Marshal Detention Facility for arraignment and detention.
“This is a substantial amount of meth to be seized and puts a dent into the drug trade in Karnes County,” Chief Deputy Robert Ebrom said.
The street value of this amount of ice is approximately $60,000.