Dupniks donate park bench to Escondido Creek Park

Shelby Dupnik, Karnes County Commissioner of Precinct #1, and Gretchen Dupnik have generously donated a park bench for the splash pad in Karnes County’s nature park, the Escondido Creek Parkway.
In commemoration of their parents, the leaf for the tree of life on the honor wall will have their parents’ names.
The ECP findraising committe expressed their appreciation for the Dupnik’s continuous support of the park.
Anyone who would like to donate to the Escondido Creek Parkway can email goehlke@sariverauthority.org or call 830-534-8700.
Information submitted by Kathy Oehlke with the ECP fundraising committee