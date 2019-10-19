KENEDY – The East Main Street project has been put on hold after City Council members tabled the item after a City Council meeting Oct. 8.
“The East Main paving project was sent back to the drawing board for additional core samples, removal of abandoned piping and modifications of design,” Kenedy Mayor James Sutton said.
The area along East Main has had many issues, including flooding problems for decades.
“Poor infrastructure and maintenance has plagued East Main for more than 40 years,” Sutton said.
“East Main Street has flooded when it rains for years. We’ve replaced water, wastewater and gas mains to date and are currently completing a drainage project.
“Reconstruction of East Main is the final project scheduled to begin at the end of this year.”
Also, the Karnes County Airport will begin construction for the placement of new taxiway lights after being authorized by the City Council.
Garver Engineering will start the project bids for construction at the airport, which is scheduled to span four to six months.
In other matters, three Kenedy High School graduates, Destiny Danielle Ochoa (University of Houston-Victoria), Jerricca Rossilli (Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi) and Crystal Lynn Tam (Texas A&M University) will be formally awarded $1,000 scholarships from the Mayo Music Festival Scholarship Fund.
During the meeting, Kenedy Interim City Manager Chris Bratton replaced Barbara Shaw on the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board.
The council members also unanimously passed approving the Kenedy City Ordinance 19-10, which is the “drought plan.”
“Our current drought plan by resolution will change to ‘conservation’ plan by ordinance to satisfy Texas Commission on Environmental Quality violation,” Sutton said.
“Kenedy residents have lived under water restrictions for many years.”
In other agenda items, the next step for providing a school resource officer at Kenedy ISD is in motion.
“The city is currently seeking a qualified candidate,” Sutton said.
“The employment opportunity is currently posted on TML website. Once hired and properly trained, KISD will have a qualified Kenedy police officer on campus regularly.”
Also, the city will implement a time management system for all city employees to be researched and presented to the council.
The 743 water main extension project is completed, according to Mayor Sutton.
“The city staff is working diligently to equalize the water system throughout the city,” he said.
At the Larry Kiesling Youth Sports Complex, a groundbreaking ceremony was held Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.
Mayor Sutton announced Austin Bryan was selected as Employee of the Month.
The next scheduled City Council meeting is set for Nov. 12 at City Hall.Eas