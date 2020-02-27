With early voting into full swing, a list of polling locations for Karnes and Live Oak Counties are available for election day.
There is only one early voting location in each county, but March 3 Primary Election will have multiple places around for area citizens.
For Karnes County, the early voting location is at the Karnes County Elections Administration Office at 210 W. Calvert Ave., Ste. 140 in Karnes City.
The following locations are available for the March 3 election: St. Cornelius Catholic Church- Youth Building, Karnes City; Snoga Store, Panna Maria; Gillett Fire Station, Gillett; Kenedy City Hall, Kenedy; Runge VFW, Runge; NVBM Catholic Church- CCD Building, Cestohowa, Falls City; Falls City Diner, Falls City; Karnes County Museum, Helena; Choate Cafeteria, Kenedy; St. Boniface Catholic Church- Parish Hall, Hobson; Good Shepherd Lutheran Church- Fellowship Hall, Kenedy; Karnes City Hall- Council Chamber, Karnes City; Our Lady Queen of Peach Catholic Church- CCD Building, Kenedy and Best Western Plus-Conference Room, Kenedy.
For Live Oak, early voting will be at the Live Oak County Courthouse Annex Room 8 in George West.
The following locations are available for the March 3 election: Argenta Old School Bldg., Mathis; D&J Storage, Sandia; First Baptist Church, George West; GWISD Administration Building; George West; Oakville Community Center, Oakville; Ray Point Community Center, Three Rivers; Whitsett Baptist Church, Whitsett; First United Methodist Church, Three Rivers; Three Rivers City Hall, Three Rivers; Simmons Community Center, Three Rivers; First Baptist Church, George West; Swinney Switch VFD, George West; Live Oak Criminal Justice Center, George West.
For McMullen County, Precinct 1; Catholic Church Hall, Tilden; Precincts 2A & 2B, McMullen County Courthous, Tilden; Precinct 3, Calliham Community Center, Calliham; Precincts 4A & 4B, McMullen County Courthouse, Tilden.