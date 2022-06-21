The Karnes Electric Cooperative Inc. amped up its call for members and guests to gather for its 84th annual meeting, held Monday, June 6, at the Karnes City ISD Performing Arts Center.
Kimberly Sanchez, member communications coordinator for the cooperative, said the meeting generated an excellent turnout with 207 attending with 163 of those representing themselves as members. The cooperative is a locally-owned and operated not-for-profit electric distribution utility, meeting the needs of 12 South Texas and Coastal Bend counties. The counties served are: Atascosa, Bee, Bexar, DeWitt, Frio, Goliad, Karnes, La Salle, Live Oak, McMullen, Medina, and Wilson.
The cooperative last met Aug. 9, 2021, and the year before that, the meeting was cancelled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. A year ago, the cooperative was still responding to the effects of the Winter Storm Uri which shut down much of Texas with the catastrophic demand on the grid across the state.
This year, the cooperative celebrated the opening in September 2021 of its new headquarters building in Karnes City. The cooperative also has a member service center in Pleasanton.
“We are excited to be able to welcome KEC members which features expanded office space for administrative, member service and field personnel; a hardened dispatch center and server room; a multipurpose room for employee training and meetings; increased warehouse capacity; vehicle storage; and a vehicle maintenance area. All of that was accomplished without any additional cost to our members, thanks to long-term financial planning by the board of directors and management,” stated President Paul T. Brysch Jr. and General Manager Brad Bierstedt, in a joint report offered at the meeting. Karnes Electric Cooperative Inc. is governed by a seven-person, member-elected board of directors, with daily operations led by the general manager. Others attending were members of the Karnes Electric Cooperative board of directors were in attendance. The directors are: District 1 - Larry R. Schendel (secretary-treasurer), (2022); District 2 - Shirley Hofmann (2024); District 3 - Frank A. Geyer Jr.(assistant secretary-treasurer) (2023); District 4 - L. Scott McClaugherty IV (2022); District 5 - Paul T. Brysch Jr. (president) (2024); District 6 - Clif Royal (vice president) (2024); and District 7 - David Nieschwitz (2023).
At the meeting, two districts director positions were up for election: District 1 and District 4. In District 1, Larry R. Schendel received 118 votes, defeating Adrian Yanta with 32 votes. In District 4, L. Scott McClaugherty IV was re-elected to his position on the board, receiving 153 votes, and running without opposition. District 5 includes Karnes City and Kenedy; and District 4 includes McMullen County, Three Rivers and Tilden.
According to the treasurer’s report, total operating revenue for the cooperative in 2021 was $98,405,459 with residential revenue of $22,503,007, and commercial and industrial revenues of $72,458,368. Total operating expenses for 2021 were $93,422,322 which includes purchased power, distribution and operation costs, distribution and maintenance costs, and other expenses. The average monthly kilowatt usage per consumer with a residential classification was 1,168. This compares to an average in 1991 of 674 kilowatts of usage per consumer. The cooperative services a community that is inclusive of farms, ranches, towns, subdivisions, irrigation needs, small and large commercial operations, public buildings, oil wells and miscellaneous entities across its coverage area.
Those in attendance were offered a choice to participate in a walk-through style experience alone, arriving anytime between 5:30-7 p.m., or staying for the standard, in-person meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. During the walk-through portion of the event, members could view information and reports in the auditorium, chat with employees and board members, cast a vote in the two director elections, and participate in a prize giveaway on the way out. Those who registered the day of the meeting were entered in drawings that garnered a bevy of door prizes that included reductions in a monthly bill or gift cards to national and area businesses.
Sanchez said this meeting is one of the few events held each year that provides members this moment to get together and to share thoughts.
“It’s kind of nice,” she said, noting that in her two years working for the cooperative, the benefits of small town living have been brought home to her concretely in the way people respond to her needs and those of others in the cooperative.
Sanchez added that many who attended this year represent an older, loyal generation who have grown up with the cooperative. One of the goals of the cooperative this year is to expand the demographic and encourage younger members to take an interest in the work of the cooperative which does so much more than just keep on the lights or power homes and businesses.
“One of these is an automated phone outage reporting system, which offers our membership the ability to report an outage automatically over the phone. This will be a critical part of Karnes emergency operations plan for storm preparations. Expanding communication efforts will continue into 2022 as we begin to offer text notifications for various events, including power outages, restored power outages and emergency notifications.”
As part of its commitment to support local communities, the cooperative awards scholarships to graduating students pursuing higher education. In 2021, for example, $1,500 scholarships were awarded to 18 students from across the organization’s service area – the most scholarships awarded to that date. Not including 2022, the cooperative has given 258 scholarships worth approximately $257,200.
The cooperative partnered with CoBank, one of its financial lenders, through the Sharing Success program, to support local not-for-profit agencies. In 2021, the cooperative awarded $2,500 in donations to three organizations, with CoBank matching each donation for a combined total of $15,000 in community support.
Recipients were the Texas Ramp Project, which serves nine of the cooperative’s 12 counties, providing free wheelchair ramps to low-income adults and people with disabilities. Another recipient for 2021 was Jamie’s Ranch, which offers various free accessible events and activities for children and adults with special needs in a beautiful ranch setting. The final recipient of the year was Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of South Texas, which acts as the voice for children in court and works to provide a safe, loving home for every child.
Also honored for their contributions during the meeting were numerous employees with in excess of two decades of work with the cooperative, including but not limited to: Peter Dragon, staking technician III, with 44 years of services; Ernest Pacheco, a serviceman, with 34 years of service; Adolfo Delagarza, warehouse materials handler, with 29 years of service; Gary Pawelek, first-class lineman, with 31 years of service; Sonny Barrientez, first-class lineman, with 26 years of service; Donna Pawelek, staking coordinator, with 36 years of service; Patrick Janysek, operations manager with 35 years of service; Tammy Labus, finance and accounting manager with 37 years of service; Darlene Woelfel, senior accountant, with 38 years of service; Quintus Woelfel, fleet shop foreman, with 35 years of service; and Bonnie Wiatrek, human resources coordinator, with 38 years of service. Director Shirley Hoffman was honored for 25 years of service and Brysch for 10 years of service.
Some problems the cooperative experienced over the past year are weather-related.
According to the administrative report, the lack of spring rain and dry conditions last year created an environment that contributed to “pole fires across our electric distribution system.” The report explained that dry conditions allow dust, dirt and small debris to accumulate on insulators. When that dirt mixes with fog or drizzle, it creates “a conductive path for electricity to travel from the wire to the pole or crossarm, causing a fire.”
The situation is often alleviated when consistent enough rain rinses and cleans insulators.
Members may experience lengthy outages which can occur in response to fires of this nature. Service crews are called to assess and repair the damage caused by a pole fire. These recent weeks of dry, hot weather keep cooperative employees ready to response at the first sign of a fire.
On the agenda for the rest of 2022 and moving forward into the future, “... improving the resiliency of our electric distribution grid is a major priority for us,” officials stated in the report. Their focus is on maintenance programs to improve safety and reliability of the organization’s grid and equipment. For Karnes officials, this means continuing to invest in pole testing and remediation, right-of-way clearing and vegetation management. On tap as well, are construction work plan projects aimed at identifying older electric distribution facilities in need of replacement in the co-op’s service territory.”
•baudet@mysoutex.com•