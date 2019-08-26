KARNES COUNTY – A countywide emergency management drill was hosted Thursday, Aug. 15, by ConocoPhillips at their offices just north of Kenedy.
County Commissioner Shelby Dupnik, as the county’s emergency management coordinator, organized the event.
The meeting was a learning experience for all involved and that included law enforcement, school districts, chambers, emergency responders, politicians, the media, corporate entities and church representatives.
The group numbered over 50 and they were there to learn from those who had experienced emergency situations before.
Mark Chadwick from the Bexar County Emergency Management group led the discussions and was assisted throughout the meeting by others with experience in dealing with dire situations.
“There are no wrong answers to any of our questions,” Chadwick said.
“Everyone has to make decisions and act upon them. The only wrong answer, you might say, is taking no action, not getting anything done.”
He explained that if a decision was made and acted upon but was later found to be a bad choice, it could then be corrected, whereas a lack of action cannot be corrected.
The simulated drill was a severe thunderstorm watch, then a warning and then a tornado on the ground that traveled directly through the middle of Karnes City.
Chadwick pointed out such an event has actually happened. The seventh worst tornado in Texas history was listed as the 1930 storm that caused death and destruction within Karnes City and the county.
Chadwick began by detailing the actual number of emergency personnel a county provides. In most instances, he related the number as being far short of the amount needed.
He urged the management teams and directors to reach out to the regional organizations as quickly as possible in an emergency.
“You never have enough emergency responders,” Chadwick said.
“Communication and information are key to formulating a plan for what is required to help your communities.”
Additional resources may be sought from the state and the national organizations but their timeliness is not as effective as local responders.
“You can look to local companies to volunteer their resources, their equipment. We are blessed here in Karnes County with the presence of several big oil and gas companies that have a tremendous amount of equipment that can be utilized in emergency situations.”
Chief Deputy Robert Ebrom of the Sheriff’s Department indicated that agency was the county’s main communication and organizational unit for the county.
Another topic was economic sustainability for businesses, governments and schools after such an event.
Where will school be held if the buildings in the district are destroyed? Where would the county and city governments be located to continue to operate? Where would the banks open again and be operational?
All of these questions and more have to be answered and in a short time period.
Chadwick mentioned that once a tornado or another major disaster, like a hurricane, has passed, the county must also be prepared for the what comes next.
“They (the storms) are the gift that just keeps on giving,” he said.
Impacted streams, rivers and dams may not be readily amiss, but they all could be damaged and lead to subsequent problems in a few days or even months later.
Thoughts and plans need to be formulated for the effects on the county’s senior citizens. How will they get their needed prescriptions and medical attention? How will they communicate with their families, if they had to abandon their homes?
All questions could not be readily answered but the ideas formulated got everyone’s attention and began the thought process as to what is needed in case of an emergency.
A big help within communication and notices is the National Weather Service. Their warnings may not always be 100 percent accurate, but their warnings still provide the best notice of pending weather problems that could negatively impact the area.
Additional meetings and conferences will be held regarding the county’s emergency management policies and procedures.