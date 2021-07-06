The need for emergency funds to local roads and culverts which have been damaged by flooding from recent heavy rains was brought forward by the county’s road and bridge engineer at a recent Karnes County Commissioners Court meeting.
“It was an inordinate amount of water,” said Wayne Gisler, Karnes County road and bridge engineer. “Whenever you get rain sometimes it comes at a rate of 4 to 6 inches an hour in a very short amount of time.”
Gisler said he identified 19 locations with an estimated $303,000 worth of damage to area roads and culverts and anticipated adding another stretch of road with approximately $40,000 worth of damage.
“We’ve got some funds available in the budget but we need to go ahead – we do need some additional funds to cover this emergency situation,” he said.
While some of the affected areas were culverts, “whole sections of road including (county roads) 214 (south of Falls City), 218 and 219 (southeast of Hobson) were caught by this water ... there were several washouts. In some cases ... with County Road 216 (south of Falls City) there is a 2 to 3 foot drop-off right at the edge of the road.”
To meet the challenge, Gisler asked commissioners to move $250,000 out of the road and bridge fund into an emergency response fund in order to quickly enable repairs to be made and mobilize contractors as soon as possible.
Gisler worked with Karnes County Auditor Tom Dupnik to ensure that the transfer of funds request was in accordance with state government code, which specifies that the commissioners court may authorize emergency expenditures “in a case of great public necessity for emergency or unforeseen conditions.”
“We need to take care of this as quickly as possible” to ensure the public’s safety when traveling on the impacted roads,” Gisler said.
