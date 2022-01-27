The Kenedy Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD)participated in the first class of the Karnes County Emergency Service Training Center (KCESTC) during the weekend of Jan. 8-9.
During the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) accredited “First Line and Pump Ops” training, members of the department learned techniques on how to better use emergency equipment.
“Basically it was teaching some different tips, tactics and sciences for the “first due engine” (meaning the first truck on scene),” said Justin Garcia, Kenedy Volunteer Fire Department Drill Captain. “We were able to learn multiple ways of approaching a structure fire using different types of hose deployments and advancement techniques, learned how to improve conditions inside the structure with how and when you start to flow water and working with pump pressures that best suits what’s on the apparatus.”
“Our first big class at the Karnes County Emergency Service Training Center was a success.
“Thank you to everyone that came and was involved, look forward to more great things coming soon from the KCESTC.”
As previously reported, the Karnes County Emergency Service Training Center is a dream project spearheaded by Karnes City Fire Chief Charlie Malik. The facility, located at 1026 E. Main St. in Karnes City, held its grand opening on May 19, 2021.
Around the time of the grand opening, Chief Malik said, “We will have live burn demonstrations to show people the kind of situations our department responds to, let them walk the tower if they want and we’ll probably also offer fire extinguisher training.”
The training center also offers simulated tank vent fires and tanker truck fires and, other than in the confined training area, the training areas are all propane fueled.
“Now that we have opened the training facility it will allow us to hold more classes this year and for years to come in our own county,” Garcia said. “Before, our firefighters were having to travel else where to take some of these accredited classes, which isn’t a bad thing, but when it’s right in our back yard it makes it so much easier to get more of our firefighters the proper training they need and deserve, not only for (themselvers) but for the people of Karnes County and our surrounding counties.
“We have more classes in the works for this upcoming year so be on the lookout.”
The KCESTC will next hold a Vehicle Rescuer Technician Level 1 course in April, hosted by MV Fire Rescue TX, LLC.
