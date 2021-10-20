If you open the door to the Gypsy Lou’s Emporium, it’s easy to feel like you’re stepping inside another world, escaping the cares of the world if only for a while, and finding a place of peace and refuge – and of course, the ability to do a little shopping as well.
That atmosphere of serenity in the Karnes City store is one that Laurie Jauer Carrothers, who owns Gypsy Lou’s with her husband, David, has worked hard to create.
In addition to the thousands of different items available in a wide variety of price ranges, from frugal to fancy, Gypsy Lou’s has chairs set aside so people can relax, unwind and feel comfortable.
Free beverages are available, and while conversation is always welcome, on Therapy Thursday – held twice a month – the chance to enjoy camaraderie and other’s company is taken to a whole new level.
“It’s from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. – and sometimes until 1 a.m.,” Carrothers said. “We bring out board games and people have a chance to come in and visit and have fun. It’s very important for us to offer that to the community.”
While Carrothers provided the creative spark that brought Gypsy Lou’s to life, she credits different employees over the years, as well as her husband, with helping make the emporium the unique destination it has become. Crystal Bourne and her husband Korby work closely with Carrothers to help transform the look of the business on a regular basis.
“I’ve been blessed with the most invaluable people to work with, several people who have blessed me for a season. Korby and Crystal are so incredible. They have done so much. I believe we bless their family, and they definitely bless ours.”
Carrothers worked in the gas and oil business for 16 years – and also sold Mary Kay cosmetics along the way – enough in fact to own the company’s famed pink Cadillac – before embarking on a dream of opening the emporium.
After living elsewhere, Carrothers, who grew up in Karnes City and graduated from Karnes City High School, returned to the area to help care for her mother. At the same time, because her mother was in good health, Carrothers longed to do something else.
“Mom chose to give us our inheritance while she was still alive so she could help mentor us, and I put my portion of it into this business,” Carrothers said. “Mom was a huge part of making this work. I had a small gift shop in town before, Heaven Scent. I originally opened this business as an antique shop and home decor store in 2014.
“All people would ask me was, ‘When are you getting more jewelry in? When are you getting more clothes?’”
She said she quickly changed the focus of the store to meet customer’s demands, and that helped the business to thrive.
“The gypsy in the store’s name reflects the best sense of the word. I worked all over the country. My husband and I have been to 22 countries in 22 years. I’m a nomad, a free spirit,” Carrothers said. “The Lou part of the name came from a nickname – it’s another name for Lulu or Lala, but Lou won. I added the word emporium because I always knew I wanted the store to constantly evolve and change.”
Carrothers’ mom suggested she name the store “Laurie’s,” but Carrothers said, “I could never call it that. It isn’t just about me. It takes so many other people to make this store what it is.”
The sense of serenity is something Carrothers said she is glad to be able to share with others.
“It’s my happy place and such a reflection of my creatively chaotic mind,” she said. “I wanted to create an escape for local ladies, a place where they could pop in for 5 minutes or 5 hours – 5 minutes to pick up a quick gift card, or 5 hours to relax, visit, enjoy a glass of wine, browse leisurely and decompress.
“My hope was that it would become a destination of sorts – for locals and beyond – an intentional pause for enjoyment. Seven years in, I think we have succeeded in that regard. It’s an outside the box approach for a ‘retail’ shop but with the focus on welcoming people and loving others instead of fretting over our losses. It just seems to work and brings me so much joy – like a ministry of sorts, especially through COVID.
“All I can do is hope that in these odd times of sustaining a small business through a pandemic, it’s the joy that is most contagious.”
The next step for Gypsy Lou’s will be to add some gourmet cooking classes.
“I’m really excited about bringing that here and providing that to the community,” Carrothers said. “We’ll have a pastry chef, a restaurateur from Mexico and different cooking specialities. I think people are really going to enjoy it.”
Although she hasn’t set a date for the cooking classes to begin, she said people should watch for updates on her Gypsy Lou’s Emporium Facebook page.
With its broad selection of apparel, spa and beauty products, gourmet food, baby items, jewelry, men’s grooming products, leather goods and more, there is no shortage of products for people to peruse.
“I love the variety, the sense of peace and just being able to provide conversation and friendship to people who come in,” Carrothers said. “We love for people to be able to come in and enjoy what we have to offer.”
Gypsy Lou’s Emporium is located at 218 S.Market St. (with the entrance on South Wall Street) and is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, with varying hours when the store hosts special events.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•