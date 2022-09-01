The 29th Annual Beaver Roundup was held in the Falls City Community Hall on Saturday, Aug. 6,with many former students and guests attending.
Registration and a social hour started at 4 p.m. followed by a meal that consisted of barbeque and sausage with all the trimmings.
A program to recognize members of honor classes, a silent auction and a dance closed out the evening.
Members from classes with graduating years ending in 2 and 7 were introduced during the program.
Janis Rotter, class of 1967, was the emcee for the program. The cheerleaders, Beaver Mascot, Beaver Belles and Band Color Guard provided entertainment during the program, and they also assisted in serving the dinner.
The program concluded with a moment of silence to honor deceased classmates, and with the playing of the school song and fight song.
The Beaver Roundup Committee will soon begin planning for the 30th Annual Beaver Roundup, which will be held on Aug. 5, 2023.
Next year, no formal letter with information will be mailed to the alumni.
Instead, the Roundup Committee will contact at least one graduate from every graduating class to be responsible for notifying the rest of the class. This can be done by calling, texting, emailing or sharing on Facebook.
“Thank you everyone who came out and helped make the 29th Beaver Roundup a big success,” said committee memberRonald Jendrusch.
Information submitted by Ronnie Jendrusch, Beaver Roundup Committee