Hosts Tom Jodlowski, Jim Daskiewicz, and Jim Rapczynski greeted the Texas visitors at The Polish Home Omaha in Papillion, Nebraska. The Texans excitedly shared news about Panna Maria, and Texas’s own Polish Heritage Center.
“Polish pride is super high in Omaha,” said John Cebrowski. “It’s really great.” Cebrowski is director of development at the Panna Maria center. He was accompanied on the trip by his wife, Amanda, and Genny Kraus and her son, Dr. Matt Kraus of San Antonio.
While in Nebraska, they visited the nearby Polish Heritage Center at Ashton. Its director, Phyllis Piechota, prepared lunch for the group and introduced them to Father Dave Rykwalder and Jim Stanczyk, its founder.
They also visited the St. Stanislaus Catholic Church Festival where approximately 5,000 people enjoyed some 27,000 pierogi.
The Nebraskans were surprised and happy to learn about the 1854 immigration from Poland to Panna Maria, Texas.
“We are thrilled to have had this opportunity to enjoy building great relationships with Polonia in Nebraska, said Cebrowski. “We can’t wait to go back!”
Visit polishheritagecentertx.org for more information.