Spring flowers are quickly blooming with some bluebonnets sprinkled along the highways.
This is a great time of year to start heading outside for any form of entertainment and fun.
Fortunately, there is plenty to do in the next couple of weeks.
The Live Oak County Fair kicks off Feb. 29 with a parade that morning, along with County Team Roping during the day.
Then, March 4, the county fair kickstarts with contestants weighing in their animals.
There will be a rodeo every night leading up to the final night, March 7.
Which brings me to mention the upcoming 46th Annual Bluebonnet Days in Kenedy.
This year, the event will be held in downtown Kenedy.
The free event will include food and craft vendors, along with kid activities and music March 6 and 7.
There is a parade for Bluebonnet Days Saturday morning.
Local artists will perform at the Bluebonnet Days on Saturday, which is always a great addition to include local talent with events.
This will be my first Live Oak County Fair, but since I can find the best seat in the house for nearly every event, I know I will have a great time.
I’m also looking forward to bringing my oldest daughter, Tahlia, with me to the fair.
I know she enjoys watching rodeo events and going to new festivals.
Hopefully, I can take Tahlia and my son, Alessandro, with me to Bluebonnet Days for the parade and activities during the day.
My wife, Amy, and youngest daughter, Sofia, will try to tag along with us, but we will see how the weather ends up.
Sofia just turned eighth months old, so weather permitting the plans are tentative.
Even though I don’t live in Karnes and/or Live Oak County, I attempt to include my family as much as possible when covering events, if allowed.
What better way to spend early spring weekends than in rural county events?
I know I’m looking forward to taking my kids.
Hope to see y’all there.