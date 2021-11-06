The works of Donald Dunn will be featured in a one man show titled “South Texas Wildlife and Landscapes” from Thursday, Nov. 4, until Thursday, Dec. 30, at Second Street Gallery in Kenedy. The opening reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 4.
Dunn is known for his exceptional detail and ability to capture color and light, creating an almost three dimensional effect.
His love for nature and artistic ability to paint Texas wildlife was discovered early in life, and he attributes his talent to paint nature to the One who created it, his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
“This is the way most people know me, a simple hard-working caretaker of the land God has temporary loaned us,” Dunn said.
As a young boy, he had the opportunity to observe nature on the river bottoms and pastures of his grandparents’ farm and ranch in South and Central Texas.
Having a passion for wildlife and nature led Dunn to study Forest Game Management at Stephen F. Austin University and art at Texas A&I University in Kingsville.
Art professors at A&I observed his talent and began to encourage the development of his art career. His success in mastering color and light were influenced by artists and teachers Robert H. Garden of Irving and the late Dick Turner of Corpus Christi.
Dunn has painted in oil, his preferred medium, semi-professionally since 1968 and professionally since 2002 after a 32-year career with Southwestern Bell Telephone.
His paintings and prints can be found in homes of friends and co-workers including corporate executives of SBC and many private and corporate collections across the U.S.
A contributing artist for the South Texas Celebrity Weekend, now known as South Texas Charity Weekend, in Kingsville since 2004, his art was also selected as cover art for King Ranch Institute for Ranch Management and Texas Outdoors Journal.
Dunn was born in Kenedy, and after living many years in Corpus Christi, he now has his studio in Choate, where he resides.
Submitted by Saundra Schultz, owner of Second Street Gallery