The 36th annual Karnes County Youth Show (KCYS) was held Sunday, Jan. 9 - Sunday, Jan. 16 at the Karnes County Fairgrounds, congregating a flood of FFA and 4-H members, anxious to show off their hard work.
During the sale, 21 pens of commercial heifers sold for a total of $94,100, averaging $4,480.95 per pen of heifers or $2,240.47 per head, which equated to a slightly higher average price that last year.
According to Connie Scott, with KCYS, the Grand Champion of the Adult Food division, baked by Caryn Smart of Runge, brought in $7,550 that will go directly to the KCYS scholarship.
This year’s event hosted fourteen categories shown in competition over the course of a week (instead of the normal two or three day weekend in previous years), including Cockerels, Pullets, Halter Steers, Breeding Bulls, Heifers, Lambs, Goats, Breeding Goats, Commercial Steers, Commercial Heifers, Market Hogs, Breeding Hogs, Handy Crafts and Baking Items.
HOG
Grand Champion Market Hog
• Halleigh Howell, Falls City FFA
Reserve Champion Market Hog
• Halleigh Howell, Falls City FFA
Champion Duroc Market Hog
• Isla Moy, Falls City FFA
Reserve Champion Duroc Market Hog
• Tindel Dziuk, Falls City FFA
Champion York Market Hog
• Logan Janysek, Panna Maria 4-H
Reserve Champion York Market Hog
• Ainslee Boratovich, Panna Maria 4-H
Champion OPB Market Hog
• Laynie Ruple, Falls City FFA
Reserve Champion OPB Market Hog
• Katharine Barnhill, Falls City FFA
Reserve Champion Hamp Market Hog
• Avery Jendrzey, Falls City FFA
Reserve Champion Cross Market Hog
• Riley Huser, Panna Maria 4-H
GOAT and LAMB
Champion Market Goat
• Alexis Albert, Panna Maria 4-H
Reserve Champion Market Goat
• Jaxon Pawelek, Falls City FFA
Champion Lightweight Market Goat
• Troit Hosek, Falls City FFA
Reserve Champion Lightweight Market Goat
• Kipton Rouse, Lonesome Dove 4-H
Champion Market Lamb
• Joely Haws, Falls City FFA
Reserve Champion Market Lamb
• Tanner Haws, Falls City FFA
PENS
Grand Champion Broiler
• Stephania Serna, Karnes City FFA
Reserve Champion Broiler
• Trenton Jones, Runge FFA
Reserve Champion Pullet Pen
• Julia Morales, Runge FFA
Reserve Champion Cockerel Pen
• Maci Laedeke, Karnes City FFA
STEER
Grand Champion Halter Steer
• Addison Rouse, Lonesome Dove 4-H
Reserve Champion Halter Steer
• Baleigh Fudge, Karnes City FFA
Champion American Halter Steer
Kaydon Willett, Falls City FFA
Reserve Champion American Halter Steer
• Broden Fudge, Karnes City FFA
Grand Champion Commercial Steer
• J.D. Sartwelle, Falls City FFA
Reserve Champion Commercial Steer
• Korbin House, Karnes City FFA
BREEDING SHOW
Commercial Heifers
• Troit Hosek, of Falls City FFA, and his Angus heifer were named grand champion.
• Reserve champion went to Kipton Rouse, of Lonesome Dove 4-H, for his Hereford heifer.
Breeding Heifers
• Grand Champion was given to Falls City FFA’s Kaydon Willett.
• Reserve Champion went to Devin Janysek, of Panna Maria 4-H.
Breeding Goat
• Alexis Albert, of Panna Maria 4-H, was named Grand Champion.
• Briley Ernst-Culpepper, of Lonesome Dove 4-H was named Reserve Champion.
Breeding Gilt
• Grand Champion went to Isla Moy, of Falls City, FFA.
• Reserve Champion went to Halleigh Howell of Falls City FFA.
Breeding Bull
• Falls City FFA’s Bo Pawelek earned Grand Champion.
• Kyle Albers, of Panna Maria 4-H, earned Reserve Champion.
SHOWMANSHIP
Market Goats
• Addison Rouse, junio division.
• Jaxon Pawelek, senior division.
Market Lambs
• Kacelyn Ernst-Culpepper, junior division
• Rhett Hodges, senior division
Halter Steers
• Addison Rouse, junior division.
• Cayla Albers, senior division
Market Hogs
• Isla Moy, junior division.
• Tindel Dziuk, senior division.
Commercial Steer
• Brock Sartwelle, junior division.
• Louis Kroll, senior division.
Breeding Cattle - Travis Lynch Memorial
Winners receive a buckle and a $500 scholarship.
• Logan Janysek, junior division.
• Madison Rau, senior division.
FOOD ENTRIES
Iced Cake
Bayler Mills of Falls City FFA and Allie Wieding of Karnes City FFA were both named Grand Champion.
Un-iced Cake
Brayden Dillingham, of Panna Maria 4-H, and Kevin Tam, of Kenedy 4-H, won Grand Champion of the Un-iced Cake division.
Specialty Cake
Lonesome Dove 4-H’s Amelia Carter and Falls City FFA’s Madilyn Carter won Grand Champion of the Specialty Cake division.
Lucie Spell, of Runge FFA, also won Grand Champion Specialty Cake.
Cookies
Panna Maria 4-H’s Miah Valdez and Falls City FFA’s Lauren Dziuk both earn Grand Champion.
Bar Cookies
Falls City FFA’s Seth Lyssy and Keandra Johnson both won Grand Champion.
Decorated Cakes
Runge FFA’s Jaylynn Garcia and Kenedy FFA’s Cheyenne Arenas both won Grand Champion.
Fruit or Nut Pie
Falls City FFA’s Kendall Witte and Kenedy FFA’s Noah Cruz won Grand Champion.
Candy
Teagan and Karlee Wuest, of Falls City FFA, were both crowned Grand Champion of the Candy division.
Yeast Bread
Cassidy Bergeron, of Lonesome Dove 4-H, and Kashiya Johnson, of Falls City FFA, both won Grand Champion in the Yeast Bread division.
Quick Bread
Falls City 4-H’s Gabriel Liska and Jayden Polasek, of Falls City FFA, both won Grand Champion in the Quick Bread division.