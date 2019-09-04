KARNES COUNTY – It has been an almost lifelong dream for Becky Spahn.
That dream has become a reality as the boutique Bit’r Mamas has opened for business. Located about a mile west of Karnes City along FM 1144, a would-be shopper can’t miss the place. The boutique sits in the countryside all by itself and is an impressive wooden structure.
“We have 4,000 square feet,” said owner Spahn.
And, those square feet are packed with some of the clothing, shoes, jewelry, purses, home decor and gifts Spahn has stocked her establishment with from the Dallas marketplace.
“All of my goods come from the Dallas Market,” said the owner.
“We have something for everyone, a wide range of items and if you are looking for something a little different, we have that too.”
Most of the items probably fall under the category of western or southwestern and there is a running theme through the store and even on the outside of donkeys.
“I just love them. I have 26 at my place,” said Spahn.
Her logo for the store is proof. A donkey head and shoulder with a pink bandana around its neck over a backdrop of a pink star studded Texas surrounded by a lariat
The donkeys’ faces, and/or profiles, can be seen on shirts, paintings and some of the home decor items. The long-eared animals keep the patrons and Spahn smiling.
Spahn was born in Kenedy but moved to San Antonio with her family before high school. She attended and graduated from McCollum High School in southeast San Antonio.
After working and owning a utility supplies company for 35, the firm was sold to a big conglomerate and the Spahns moved back to the Karnes County area for the next phase of their lives.
An elder in the family had developed rheumatoid arthritis and the drier area of south central Texas was sought to help ease the symptoms.
“A he grew older, he got to be a grumpy older man and some of the family began calling him a ‘Bit’r Daddy’ in jest when addressing one the of family’s elders.
“My husband picked up on it and when I complained or fussed with him, he got to calling me a “Bit’r Mama,’ said Spahn.
Spahn enjoyed the nickname and thought it would be great to have her dream boutique so christened. Construction for the store began in January of 2018 and was completed in April of 2019.
Spahn hopes the area will support her new endeavor and so far so good.
“The feedback we get from customers has been great. Everyone loves it and say they are glad it is the Karnes CIty area,” said Spahn.
A email address of bitrmama2019@gmail.com is available to stay n touch with the boutique. A web-store site is coming soon according to Spahn’s tech advisor and assistant Audrey Clements.
A ribbon-cutting for the boutique is also on the horizon for the boutique and everyone will be invited.
Curent business hours for the store are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Spahn hopes to draw in visitors and shoppers from around the area and with a little help from her donkey friends the Bit’r Mama could become a destination spot for all of South Texas. It is a must see according to Spahn.
Editor’s note: Being an old baseball fan and historian, this reporter had to ask the question. Any relation to Warren Spahn?
“Yes. My husband says he is a distant relative of Warren Spahn.” said Spahn,
Warren Spahn was a Major League Baseball Hall of Fame southpaw pitcher with more than 300 wins and the smoothest delivery to plate ever seen.