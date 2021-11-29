Karnes County witnessed the power of uniting as a community during the Sharing God’s Love (a local 501(c)3) ‘Unite Karnes County CommUNITY’ event held on Sunday, Nov. 14.
Held at the Karnes County Show Barn, this first of its kind event featured champion bareback rider Todd Pierce from Riding High Ministries. His ‘Born Wild’ gospel presentation featured Pierce bringing an unbroken horse into the pin and ending with him having broken the horse in, placing a saddle upon it, and riding it around the pin.
According to Sharing God’s Love Executive Director Cassie Cassie Gotthardt, witnessing such a demonstration was a powerful reminder of God’s love.
“(This) just shows the patience of God as he as he takes us round and round, just waiting for us to have that moment where we choose to join up with him,” Gotthardt said. “Which allows us to step into our true identity, which for the horse was that he is meant to be ridden. That’s what God created him for. But as humans, he brings us to a place where we then can step into our full identity.”
For Sharing God’s Love Chaplain Dwayne McKinney, the gospel presention by Pierce was all about building relationships.
“What I experienced was a man who was able to take a wild horse and break that horse in front of everyone,” McKinney said, adding, “and at the same time, talk about relationships; one, our relationship with God and our relationships with one another.
“To see close to 75% of those sitting down, stand and form a sort of horseshoe shape around the pin -- I just saw a family.”
The Karnes County CommUNITY event also featured Children’s Ministry sponsored activities, for children ages 5-10 years old, during Todd’s presentation.
Immediately following Todd’s gospel presentation, live music featuring several musicians from area churches kicked off, as food vendors provided dinner, and many of the county churches showcased themselves at various tables.
“(The churches) were presenting just who they are and what they do,” Gotthardt explained, “which allowed people who maybe were not familiar with all the churches in the county, to get a taste of some of the different churches that are available, to hopefully find a place that they could call home.”
Along with the 20 area churches represented, over 90 volunteers from county churches and ministries were on hand to help run the event, which attracted over 400 attendees.
“It was an absolutely wonderful thing, because it was about everybody working together,” Gotthardt added. “And being one community, not individual churches.
“It was super exciting to just see how excited everybody in the community was to be together, and to be one and then also just see what the future is, in working together, when we’re all working as one group instead of as little small bodies all over this county of believers.”
McMinney added, “During a time in our nation, where for the past few years, there’s just been a lot of turmoil and division, whether it be riots, picketing, racial tension, political tension, there was this feeling as if we were able to lay all of that aside and come together as one.”
Sharing God’s Love and its prayer group, Unite Karnes County (which has been actively praying for the community for nearly four years) already have plans for future Karnes County CommUNITY events.
For more information on future events and to get involved in the prayer group find Unite Karnes County on Facebook.
