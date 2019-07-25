By Bruce Harper Karnes Countywide staff
RUNGE – The River’s Saloon was the location and the owner, Homer Rios, and his family provided the breakfast for the county chambers, school district personnel and business representatives and a place to discuss what is transpiring in Karnes County.
The early morning event (7 a.m.) took place July 12 and was well attended. County Commissioner Sharon Chesser explained her strategy for helping with the increasing feral cat population within her district.
“We hope to get a program going where we trap the cats, take them to a participating vet and have them neutered or spayed and then return them to the area in which they were found,” Chesser said.
The program is just getting started and finding the funding for such a project and the veterinarians willing to assist is challenging.
“We’re just taking baby steps right now,” said Chesser.
The cats would be ear notched or tagged to identify them if trapped in the future. If caught, they would then just be released.
Sheriff Dwayne Villanueva told those gathered to be watchful of telephone scams that have been on the increase in the area.
“Don’t give out any personal information to anyone over the phone,” Villanueva said.
The sheriff also mentioned Kenedy was plagued with an outbreak of drive-by shootings lately. Luckily, no one has been injured but very little information has been made available on the shootings, he said. People are urged to report any information they may have regarding the dangerous activity.
Cheryl Moy, Karnes City Chamber president, informed the group the next Second Friday Breakfast would be held Aug. 9 at the Karnes City ISD Administrative offices.
The Chamber is also organizing a “welcome back teachers” package to give to the teachers at the beginning of their school year which is fast approaching.
She also mentioned the Senior Activity Day this month will be on July 23 at Columbus Hall. More than 100 senior citizens have been attending the afternoon of bingo, refreshments and fellowship sponsored by various county businesses and organizations.
Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital board member Richard Robinson addressed those at the breakfast.
“We are going to have a new Rural Health Clinic opening on Monday (July 15) with a new doctor. We’re real excited about it,” said Robinson.
“It has been a three-year search for a new doctor.”
He mentioned a new ophthalmologist also would be joining the hospital’s staff, the Wellness Center is doing great and the hospital again will be providing free sports physicals and this year free EKGs to the young athletes.
Runge Chamber President Janelle Belcher explained the old hardware store was closed but the new owners of the building were going to renovate it into a winery. A new restaurant was also in the works for Runge in the near future.