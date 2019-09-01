Brosig to travel to London for Varsity Spirit on New Year’s Day

KARNES CITY - Anaheim Joli Brosig from Karnes City High School is one of more than 800 high school cheerleaders from across the United States who will be representing VArsity Spirit in the world famous London New Year’s Day Parade.
The individuals invited to perform in the London celebration are part of the All-American program, selected from Universal Cheererleaders Association (NCA) at summer camps across the country. All-Amercians are chosen based on superior athletic and leadership skills. Only the top 12 perent of athletes who attend camp earn the chance to perform in the holiday spectacular.
“The All-American program is celebrating its 32nd year in 2019, an our talented cheerleades really enjoy the opportunity to their skills to a very enthusiastic international audience,” said Mike Fultz, International Event Coordinator for Varsity Spirit.
The organization, Varsity Spirit impacts nearly one million athletes a year. The group focuses on safety, entertainment, and traditional school leadership.