By Bruce Harper Karnes Countywide staff
KENEDY – The new building at 403 N. Sunset Strip was actually completed in March. But, to get several of the former longtime employees back in town and available, the Capital Farm Credit and the Kenedy Chamber of Commerce held the official ribbon cutting celebration Thursday, July 25.
The old building was demolished and the new one occupies the same locale.
“It was just time,” said current branch manager Dallas Gilden.
“The old building had served our company well over the years, but we needed a lot of updating and improved efficiency.”
The operations of the financial institution did not stop for construction as the employees and the functions took over the second floor of the local Texas Champion Bank as their temporary home.
The company serves the area farmers and ranchers in all aspects of lending.
“We service the surrounding six counties,” Gilden said.
Those are Karnes, Wilson, Live Oak, Goilad, Bee and DeWitt counties.
“We are a lending institution only and we serve the needs of the agricultural producers and our rural customer base.”
The company has been under several different names through the more than 100 years in operation, including the Federal Land Bank of Texas.
The financial institution is a cooperative where the borrowers become owners of the business and over the years share in the profits of the company. In 2019, the total funds going back to the customers in cash and accounts will top $180M.
The gathering Thursday did bring back several former employees who had worked more than 25 years with the organization. Some even went more than 30 years with the group.
“We become family,” said senior customer relationship specialist Candi Hawkins.
Dorothy Kuhnel, an employee for almost 30 years, explained, “When I first came to work in 1961, I used a manual typewriter. The kids nowadays don’t even know what that is. I have been retired for 15 years and originally worked in the Karnes City office.”
The longevity speaks highly of the company and how it treats its employees and customers.
Retired loan officers, credit officials and managers all came back to celebrate the new building and company. They all got to reminisce with their fellow workers.
The company has moved around a little over the years, finding office space in Karnes City, Beeville and in Kenedy, where the new building will house the company for many more years to come.