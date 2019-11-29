I would like to first start this “chamber chatter” by reminding everyone to “shop local” for the holidays, we’ve got some wonderful gift and clothing stores, boutiques, in our town.
Enjoy shopping in town on Black Friday and shop small businesses is Saturday, Nov. 30.
I’m excited to remind everyone of the City of Karnes City’s Founders Day Celebration on Dec. 14.
The celebration will begin at 1 p.m. with a 5K Jingle Trot, please join the Lions Club as proceeds will go to the American Diabetes Association.
Donations will be accepted, and t-shirts will be given to participants on a first come basis.
The first 10 participants walking with diabetes will get a RED CAPE to wear during the walk.
Winners will be announced immediately after the race adults 18 and over and children 17 and under will receive 1st 2nd and 3rd place awards.
If you have any questions, please contact Laurie Puente at 830 780-3317.
“Santa in the Park” - the Karnes City Volunteer Fire Department (KCVFD) will pick up Santa Clause at an undisclosed location and give him a ride to the City Park, he will arrive shortly before 3 p.m. where he will visit with all the children and handout goody bags, parents bring your cameras.
Santa will also stay to ride with the KCVFD in the “Illuminated” Night Parade along the downtown area which will begin at 6 p.m. followed by a Fireworks Spectacular at the Park.
We’re all excited about this event for our community.
It will be a fun event for everyone.
If any questions about the Founders Day Celebration, please call the City of Karnes City at 830 780-3422, or email karnescity@cityofkctx.com.
Also, to all our downtown businesses please light up your area for this downtown parade. On Nov. 8 the Chamber had their 2nd Friday Breakfast at the Knights of Columbus building.
We are proud to state that this is our 4th year that we’ve dedicated this breakfast to our Veterans. We are thankful to GEO Karnes County Detention Facility for sponsoring the breakfast and the Karnes City Columbus Club for allowing us to have it at their building.
Our Veterans and guest were served a delicious warm breakfast.
We would also like to thank Encana for donating water and patriotic tote bags that were filled with items donated by County Commissioner Sharon Chesser and Chamber Board Member Cheryl Moy.
We also appreciate H.E.B. for donating coffee, orange juice and other supplies.
The breakfast ended with door prizes for Veterans that were donated by Sheriff Dwayne Villanueva.
We thank Sheriff Villanueva for this nice gesture.
Wishing everyone a blessed Thanksgiving from the Karnes City Community Chamber of Commerce.
We are thankful for our members and the community’s continued support.
Thank you to the Members that have joined and/or renewed their memberships, we appreciate their support.
Renewals for November include ConocoPhillips, and Karnes County Historical Society.