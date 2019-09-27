Charlene Looney and Charles and Gwen Brown receive ‘Past Educators of the Year’ award from Karnes City High School FCA

KARNES CITY – During the pre-game activities on Friday, Sept. 6, at Poss Johnson Field, Charlene Looney and Mr. and Mrs. Charles Brown were presented the second annual ‘Past Educators of the Year’ award by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Mrs. Looney graduated from Pettus High School and went on to Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. In addition to her Bachelor od Science degree she holds a Master of Education degree from Our Lady of the Lake University, San Antonio. She has been in education for 39 years, 27 of those years were spent at Karnes City ISD where she served as a Curriculum Director, Instructional Supervisor and Special Programs Director. She organized reading and math centers on both elementary and junior high campuses and worked with Fashing, Panna Maria and Gillett schools.
Accompanying Mrs. Looney were her children, Jayma Wood and husband James, Melanie Witte with her husband Tracy; grandchildren, Jim Wood and his wife Tracy, Laurie Alvarez, Tyler Witte and wife Dena, and Tara Johnson and husband Cecil; great-grandchildren, Brock and Brody Wood, Abbie and Maddie Alvarez, Dickson and Lula Mae Witte, and Kamree and Kinzlee Johnson.
Also honored that night were Charles Brown and his wife Gwen. Mr. Brown graduated from Pleasanton High School in 1957 and obtained an education degree from Stephen F. Austin State University. He taught fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grade junior high science along with coaching high school tennis, football and basketball. The Browns started the junior high girls’ basketball program for Karnes City ISD and Mr. Brown started the junior high tennis program. He retired December 2000 after 38 years of teaching, coaching and wood shop instruction. Mrs. Brown began her career with KCISD in the Special Education Department. She was also the high school girls’ volleyball coach for several years. When the new Junior High School was opened, Mrs. Brown was the “librarian” where she retired after 30 years of service to Karnes City in May 2001.
They have two sons, Kevin Brown and Bradley Brown and his wife Suzanne. Grandsons Braden and Kash were present to honor their grandparents.