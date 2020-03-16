Childhood memories surface as daughter has same experience

Over the years covering various events in surrounding counties for a newspaper, I’ve taken my oldest daughter, Tahlia, along with me.
We’ve gone to track meets, softball games, fishing events and much more.
But since I started as the Editor for the Countywide, I’ve covered a few parades.
After taking her to the Founders Day Parade in Karnes City in December of last year, I knew taking her to the Live Oak County Fair Parade was in order.
We arrived with plenty of time to find parking and a spot for her chair to watch the parade.
As we sat down in preparation for the parade, I noticed a few children next to us carrying buckets.
And they were buckets as if it was Halloween.
The parade began shortly after and led with fire trucks.
My daughter noticed the trucks and floats behind were throwing candy to the crowd.
It was right there and then when I looked back at being her age.
My folks used to take me to parades as a kid and I remember them throwing out candy.
Sure enough, my daughter was about to have the same experience as I did.
And that felt pretty cool.
The floats began to line the street with candy flying to the crowd nearly every several seconds.
Tahlia had a huge smile as she scrambled to pick up candy around us.
Roughly halfway through I knew I needed to find a bag of some sort since I wasn’t expecting to go home with the same amount of candy as on Halloween.
After miraculously finding a bag, I find Tahlia piling the candy on our chair.
She went back and forth from waving to the float participants to picking up candy with a smile from ear-to-ear.
The parade nearly lasted an hour with 70 floats in attendance.
We had a great time and I’m glad Tahlia was able to experience something exactly the way I did at her age.
Hopefully next time, I’ll be able to take my other two, Alessandro and Sofia along to events.