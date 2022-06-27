The greatest tradition in gun smithing in America belongs to the state of Connecticut.
The most iconic names in gunsmithing had their origins in Connecticut in the 1800s: Remington, Colt, Smith and Wesson, Spenser, Sharps, Browning, Gatling and Maxim.
Connecticut had nothing to do with the gun most used by terrorists, the AK-47. That gun was developed by Mikhail Kalashnikov for the Russian Army in 1947.
The goal of all these gunsmiths was the repeating arm, whether handgun or rifle. They were working to improve the single-shot weapon.
The single-shot gun worked by dropping gunpowder down the muzzle followed by the lead bullet and a wadding.
This assembly was tamped by a metal or wood rod and was ignited at the breech by a spark into a metal pan sprinkled with gun powder.
It took a second or three between the spark and the discharge. Rather surprisingly, a practiced marksman could fire a shot or two a minute with this process while standing still.
A repeating arm helped to have the bullet, the gunpowder and the ignition device in a single unit and to be able to fire repeatedly.
The first such guns were called repeaters, not automatic, or semiautomatic and the first rifles were bolt action.
One of the early inventors was Walter Hunt who also invented the safety pin. In 1847, Hunt developed a rifle with a long tube under the barrel that could hold a dozen cartridges.
Replacing the flint to make the spark was mercury fulminate an explosive chemical subject to heat, shock and friction.
Mercury fulminate has been used as primer for ammunition well into the twentieth century.
Hunt’s loading mechanism was cumbersome, but his idea was picked up by Oliver Winchester, Horace Smith, Daniel Wesson and Samuel Colt.
Colt got his idea for a cylinder from a sailing ship capstan. That led him, in 1836, to develop a revolving chamber 38 caliber pistol that held five bullets.
The U.S. Army was not impressed by his innovations, but the Republic of Texas was. They purchased about 100 of the Colt revolvers and saved Colt from bankruptcy.
Colt’s revolver made national news with the Texas Rangers in the battle at Walker’s Creek.
It was a vast improvement but still hard to use. The barrel had to be removed for switching cylinders, but the Rangers carried several spare cylinders.
In the battle at Walker’s Creek, 14 Texas Rangers attacked a band of 70 Comanche warriors under Yellow Wolf.
In close contact fighting the Rangers used the Colt revolvers with deadly accuracy. The Rangers killed 30 of the Comanche, including Yellow Wolf, and put them to flight.
The news of this victory traveled all the way to the U.S. Army and other Comanche bands.
A Texas Ranger, Sam Walker, worked with Colt to make improvements. The revolver became six-shot and 45 caliber and the west was on its way to being won. Mass production of these Colt Walker revolvers made Colt rich.
There were a number of other innovators in the repeating rifle design in the mid-1860s. In the early 1860s, Richard Gatling patented a multiple-barrel machine gun.
The Gatling gun could fire as long as the gunner turned a hand crank and an assistant fed the ammunition. This was a precursor to the Maxim machine gun used in WW1.
John Moses Browning was a gun designer for the Winchester Repeating Arms Company in 1883. Browning created a rifle using a pump action to eject the spent shell and inert a fresh one into the breech.
Browning went on to garner 128 gun patents. The next innovation was to use the recoil gas of the bullet to eject the shell and load the next shot.
Browning’s innovation went on to provide the weapons used in WW2 and Vietnam, the Browning Automatic Rifle BAR.
Winchester was the earliest maker of rifles in 1816, but he also produced the small, easily concealed handgun known as the Deringer.
John Wilkes Booth killed Abraham Lincoln with a Deringer. The handgun has become the preferred gun for personal violence in America.
