KARNES COUNTY –Karnes County is preparing for Christmas while helping those in need with its Toys of Karnes County Tots program.
The program is designed to obtain charitable contributions of new toys to distribute to children in need during Christmas and to obtain monetary donations to purchase toys and food for families.
More than 200 families and 600 children throughout Karnes County are reached by efforts of the Toys of Karnes County Tots.
A meeting was held Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Karnes City Fire Station, at which time the food and toy delivery date was set for Saturday, Dec. 21.
Monetary donations should be turned in by Dec. 15.
Those interested in being a drop-off or collection point for toys can call Shawn Flores at 830-299-0056. The last day to call in names for assistance is Friday, Dec. 13.
Those who may know of someone who needs assistance can call with names, addresses and ages of children to 830-780-4373.
There are 19 locations already accepting donations.