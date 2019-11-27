KENEDY – Do you know anyone that suffers from mental health issues?
Well, if you do, tell him/her there is hope.
That was one of the key points during a presentation by motivational speaker Kevin Hines at Kenedy High School Nov. 21.
“Cracked, But NOT Broken” was the highlight focus throughout his presentation.
Hines is an award-winning global speaker, best-selling author, documentary filmmaker and suicide prevention and mental health advocate. Two years after he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, he attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge.
“It was the first millisecond, the first moment of free fall,” Hines said.
“I knew it was the worst mistake I ever made.”
Thousands of people have tried to commit suicide by leaping from the Golden Gate Bridge, but only 34 have lived.
Hines is one of five to physically walk after the incident.
With a large audience of sixth through 12th graders in attendance, along with faculty, Karnes County Sheriff Office deputies and SAPD mental health wellness department, Hines made clear the focus remains the same for every presentation.
“It doesn’t matter if there were two, or two hundred people in the audience,” he said.
“I see a lot of speaking acts and musical acts become upset with a small crowd.
“My goal is for them to know I’m listening to their story. I want them to feel heard and I cared in that exact moment.”
The first time Hines shared his story in public was to a group of seventh and eighth graders at the middle school he attended.
He received 120 letters from each of the students who were in attendance.
Among those were six from children who were suicidal.
Because the letters were screened, the students were able to receive help.
That was the beginning of his mission.
“I’m contacted to help one-one with family and friends,” Hines said.
“I will do whatever it takes for them to know someone is listening.”
If you, or know someone with suicidal thoughts, call 1-800-273-8255 for the prevention hot line, or you can text ‘CNQR’ to 741-741.
You can check out more about Hines at www.kevinhinesstory/resources, or on YouTube/KevinHines.
The event was hosted by Camino Real Community Servies and Karnes County Sheriff Dwayne Villanueva/KCSO