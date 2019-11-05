Dance and celebrate veterans at Floresville Opry

Floresville – Tthe Floresville Opry will be held Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Wilson County Expo and Community Center, 435 St. Highway 97, east of Floresville, from 6-9:30 p.m.
Doors open at 5 p.m., and music starts at 6 o’clock that evening. Come early for an $8 turkey and dressing dinner. Set-ups and soft drinks are available, bring your own adult beverages. General admission $15 or $100 for a reserved table that seats eight. Free admission is given to those spending the night in one of the Floresville hotels that offer discounted rates for Opry fans. Present your confirmation number at the Opry ticket table for two free tickets.
It’s family-friendly entertainment that will have you tapping your toes and dancing to live classic country music provided by Rocky King and Jake Blocker with backing from the Opry House Band.
There will also be a silent auction with proceeds benefitting the Jail House Museum.