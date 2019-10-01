FLORESVILLE – The Floresville Opry will be hosting a dance and Halloween costume contest ball from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, at Wilson County Expo and Community Center, 435 St. Highway 97 East out of Floresville.
A dinner of beef tips over mashed potatoes by Werner’s Catering will be offered for $10 per plate and desserts for $1.
There will also be door prizes, a silent auction and fellowship.
Featured headliners will be Bobby Flores and Hayden C. James. Other artists include Gary Trial, Sally Carlson, Rich Orr, John Schattenberg and Terrell O’Neal.
The classic country music is provided by the Opry House Band; members are Alan Kolby (bass guitar), Gary Trial (lead guitar), John Schattenberg (fiddle), Sally Carlson (rhythm guitar), Al Michalczak (steel guitar), Terrell O’Neal (keyboard) and Fred Michalczak (drums).
All proceeds go to a benefit for the Wilson County Historical Society.
Sponsors include Wilson County News and New Haven Assisted Living.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with general admission tickets for $10 or a table that seats eight is available for $100.
Opry discounts are available at participating Floresville Hotels. Also present hotel confirmation number at the Opry ticket table for two free Opry tickets.
For more information call Viola Henke at 830-391-1062.