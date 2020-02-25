Designer Bag Bingo benefits Escondido Creek Parkway Project

KENEDY – Nearly 300 attend Designer Bag Bingo benefiting the Escondido Creek Parkway Project at the Kenedy City Auditorium Feb. 6.
The event was planned and hosted by the fund raising committee consisting of: Ward Thomas, Chairman; Gaylon Oehlke, S.A.R.A. Director for Karnes County; Christina Benavides; Ron Hyde; Kathy Oehlke and Lisa Yaklin.
Volunteers and Friends of the Escondido Creek Parkway assisted with the event.
The sell-out crowd had fun and enjoyable night according to Kathy Oehlke, ECP fund raising committee member. “Everyone’s attendance and enthusiasm was greatly appreciated,” she added. “Special thanks goes to the many sponsors of the Designer Bag Bingo. Thank you for your support of the Escondido Creek Parkway.
Any business or individual interested in donating towards the project can do so by contacting Gaylon Oehlke at 830-534-8700 or goehlke@sara-tx.org.