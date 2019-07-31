Contributed information
KARNES COUNTY – Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in Karnes County is hosting a Dinner Tonight Healthy Cooking School Monday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. at Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital in Kenedy.
Celebrity Chef, Karnes County Judge Wade Hedke, will be assisting with food demonstrations.
Food demonstrations will feature five recipes. Attendees will receive a recipe book including the featured recipes and samples of each recipe used in the demonstrations.
The theme of this year’s Healthy Cooking School is “Path to the Plate.” In addition to cooking demonstrations, presenters will discuss the important role agriculture plays in proper nutrition and dispel common myths about food production.
Meagen Dennison, an agent with the Karnes County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, says the Dinner Tonight program was developed to provide busy families with quick, healthy, cost-effective recipes that taste great.
“The Dinner Tonight website provides recipes, weekly video demonstrations on cooking tips and techniques, nutrition education, and menu planning basics,” she said.
“Going further, our signature Dinner Tonight Healthy Cooking School events provide live interactive show-and-taste experiences for our local community.”
Dinner Tonight is being sponsored by Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital, Katy Gonzales-Karnes County Wesley Nurse, Karnes Community Health Center and the local health department.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program starts at 6 p.m.
Registration is free. RSVP is requested by calling 830-780-3906 or emailing mmohr@ag.tamu.edu no later than Friday, Aug. 9.
For more information, visit dinnertonight.tamu.edu.