Dinosaur George comes to the garden show

Contributed information
FLORESVILLE – The free, family-friendly South Texas Home & Garden Show will be held Saturday, March 7, in the Floresville Event Center, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
The first 750 families to visit will receive a free, potted, flowering plant or herb.
Vendors will offer natural, homemade, home-baked and homegrown products and services with plenty of kids’ activities.
An exciting new addition this year is the Dinosaur George Traveling Museum exhibit. Self-taught paleontologist “Dinosaur George” Blasing will share his love of “all things prehistoric,” with two special shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Other kids’ activities will be Home Depot’s popular DIY building projects, growing earthworms, arts and crafts projects, flower-planting opportunities, and more.
“Red Snapper” tomato plants, this year’s 2020 rodeo tomato, will be offered for sale, while supplies last, and the Guadalupe County Master Gardeners will offer hundreds of their own homegrown herbs and vegetables.
Among many other booths and activities will be a beekeeping demonstration and several do-it-yourself workshops and demonstrations. Interested gardeners also may sign up for a new South Texas Master Gardeners chapter being formed for Atascosa and Wilson counties. Intern classes by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will begin March 31.
Sponsors of the show are the Guadalupe County Master Gardeners, San Antonio River Authority, Evergreen Underground Water Conservation District, Texas AgriLife Extension Service, Wilson County News, and the Floresville Economic Development Corp.