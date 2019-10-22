The Karnes City Community Chamber of Commerce invites the community to join them in their 3rd Annual Downtown Trick or Treat Thursday, Oct. 31.
Businesses will set up along the sidewalks and street to handout treats. The Karnes City Volunteer Fire Department will have a spook house at the fire station, “Wow Museum will be open to the public, ConocoPhillips and Wal-Mart will donate hotdogs, Kettle Popcorn will be sponsored by the KC Chamber, Karnes County Sheriff’s Office will provide a DJ, and Mesquite Wealth Management Group will sponsor a photo booth. Parents bring your cameras. Streets will be closing from 5 to 8 p.m. and vendors will start handing out treats from 5:30 to 7:30 that evening. All Children must be accompanied by a parent and/or guardian. In order to avoid congestion, everyone is asked to walk in one direction. Containers will be set up along the street for all trash.
For more information, call 830 780-3112 or email karnescitychamber@att.net.