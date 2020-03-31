Hello everyone! Spring is in the air! On Saturday, March 7, the Karnes City Community Chamber of Commerce held their 90th Chamber of Commerce Banquet. We along with our members would like to Congratulate the 2019 Business of the Year – Ovintiv (formally Encana), for the many hours of community service and support they have given to our local community and organizations.
Congratulations to 2019 Organization of the Year – “Feed My Sheep”, which came about when Hurricane Harvey hit the Gulf Coast in 2017. People from the community came together to feed approximately 200 people a day for about a month, along with supplying school supplies to displaced children. After Harvey, Feed My Sheep remains a resource for those in need or hungry. Since 2018, 30-35 volunteers have stepped up and delivered meals (Meals on Wheels) to shut-ins across the county each Monday.
Congratulations to 2019 Citizen of the Year Annie Dupnik; she raised five children after the death of her husband, Jake. She became a licensed childcare provider and provided children with attention, love and home cooked meals and treated them as her own regardless of ability to pay or background. She’s supported and encouraged the activities of the many children she cared for, along with her 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She is a member of the St. Cornelius Alter Society, has more than 15 years volunteering as a Pink Lady at Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital and continues her civic duty as president of Client Advocacy Group at Bluebonnet Nursing Home.
The chamber banquet was a wonderful event, where our community came together to honor the award recipients for 2019. We at the Chamber want to thank all who purchased tickets and appreciate the support we received from our local businesses and the community. We truly thank our door prize donors: City of Karnes City, Hair Trends, Karnes Electric, Sheriff Dwayne Villanueva, Bonnie’s Colour & Cuts, Lillian Lyssy, Napa Auto Parts, Fire Chief Charlie Malik, JP#3 Daisy Villanueva, Karnes County National Bank, ConocoPhillips, Polak’s Sawsage Farm, Gypsy Lou’s Emporium, Rhodes Funeral Home, Viv’s Victorian Country, Security Finance, Bit’r Mamas, Ovintiv, Mesquite Wealth Management Group-Steve Dziuk, Cody Prescott-Edward Jones, Jen Mitchell, County Commissioner Sharon Chesser, Gretchen Dupnik-Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital Pink Ladies, and C&C Construction.
We want to thank the City of Karnes City Staff, Karnes City Police Department and Karnes City Volunteer Fire Department for sponsoring February’s Senior Citizen Activity Day. We invite all senior citizens to the Senior Citizens Activity Day March 24, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at the Karnes City Columbus Club. This month marks the third year anniversary for the Senior Citizens Activity Day; we, along with the Karnes City Knights of Columbus Club, want to thank our community, businesses, organizations and volunteers for making this event possible for our senior citizens.
Please, check out the Chamber’s website and Facebook page for updates and contacts on events that are occurring in our community. Thank you to the members that have joined and/or renewed their memberships during the month of February; we appreciate their support. Renewal – Lillian Lyssy, Terry and Melanie Johnson, Karnes Housing Corporation, Rakowitz Engineering, The Young Progressives, Bar Bell Specialties and InstaLodge Hotel & Suites.