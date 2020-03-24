KARNES CITY – Annie Dupnik was named ‘Citizen of the Year’ after the 90th Annual Banquet recently.
Dupnik is a member of the St. Cornelius Altar Society. She has worked more than 15 years volunteering as a Pink Lady at Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital and still continues to find ways to support civic events.
She is currently staying at Bluebonnet Nursing and Rehabilitation in Karnes City where she is the president of Clients Advocacy Group.
Business of the Year went to oil and gas exploration and production company Ovintiv (formerly Encana Corporation).
Organization of the Year was Feed My Sheep, an ecumenical group that came about when Hurricane Harvey hit the Gulf Coast. People from all county churches came together when they found many needs created by Harvey.
Hundreds of displaced people were staying in Karnes County hotels. Feed My Sheep fed hot meals to about 200 people a day for about a month during this time.
They also supplied many resources including eight chain saws to the hardest hit rural areas and 180 backpacks to displaced children entering the Gregory-Portland schools. After Harvey, Feed My Sheep remains a resource for those in need or hungry.
In February 2018, Meals on Wheels was going to be disbanded because of a lack of volunteers. Since then about 30-35 volunteers have stepped up and delivered five meals a week to shut-ins across the county each Monday.
The Feed My Sheep group are Christians being the hands and feet of Christ in the community.