Helena Handbasket by Cletus Bianchi
Every family claims at least one efficiency expert proficient in accomplishing the most while utilizing the least amount of cost, time, space or effort. Although the role receives little recognition, the personal sense of pride from doing the most with the least affords enough reward.
Packing the family vehicle at Christmas or for summer vacation provides a great example. Luggage, bags and gear lie staged on the driveway and after a few moments of chin-stroking and visualizing are locked into inadequate space like Legos while preserving rearview mirror functionality.
Inevitably, that last forgotten item appears just prior to departure, crushing the victorious glow from forcing the last door closed. Combined with the later-than-agreed departure time which assures worsening interstate traffic, a sullen drive ensues.
Fortunately, efficiency games distract from the departure setback. The efficiency expert excels in travel statistics - squeezing more MPGs than the manufacturer imagined, greater range than the family’s bladders can handle, and cheaper fuel than anyone else, while shaving several minutes off the average trip time!
It’s the stuff of legends, often discussed at length at the next gathering...
Efficiency experts really shine around the household where preserved seconds and calories apply to even the most trivial tasks. Consider dirty dishware ... dispose of scraps, place immediately in dishwasher and when filled to maximum capacity do the load. Prewashing wastes time and water. When the appliance can’t perform its function, it’s replaced.
While leftovers indicate an efficient cooking digression, they do present an efficiency opportunity, finding the smallest plastic container or storage bag to preserve the excess while minimizing refrigerator footprint. Efficient skillet and pan selection maximize stove space and reduce square inches of dishwashing.
Storing kitchen utensils, tools and other necessities within easy reach of their associated tasks saves countless steps and time, with returning the item to its designated place of equal importance. Nothing frustrates the efficiency expert like searching for a tool that’s not where it belongs!
Perhaps this all sounds slightly obsessive compulsive or even anal retentive, until you note that efficiency expert career opportunities abound. Businesses seek professional guidance on improved workflow and reduced inefficiency to maximize profits. The service is even available for households.
One could argue that doing the minimum indicates a degree of laziness. Gauging lazy versus efficient depends on what is preserved and how its used...
An efficiency expert’s true obsession concerns preservation of scarce resources, specifically money, space and time. Money-saving efforts are readily measured and enjoyed - who doesn’t appreciate more bang for the buck?
The daunting truism about space is that your volume of stuff always grows to fill it - plus ten percent!
Time matters most. It’s yours to use, enjoy, waste, or spend, but unfortunately, it’s also terribly limited.
If you often overestimate your capabilities and underestimate potential delays, then you also experience the frustrations of self-inflicted unrealized expectations. It’s why we fume at a red light or slow-moving vehicle when we’ve allotted thirty minutes for an hour’s worth of errands.
There’s always more to do than there’s time available...
Precisely the value in efficiency’s preservation of every second, every moment.
Enjoying those bonus minutes, hours or days challenges true efficiency experts because that switch is hard to throw. Truly shutting it off, relaxing with family and friends, maybe a cold beverage, without concern for the next project or “wasted” time is difficult.
Unfortunately, at least in my case, that downtime is best when scheduled ...
But, there’s no time to think about that now.