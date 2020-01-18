KENEDY – Eight students will participate while representing four school districts in search of the Miss Karnes County crown Jan. 25 at the Kenedy High School Auditorium at 7 p.m.
“The pageant has been sponsored by the Kenedy Rotary Club since its inception more than 40 years ago,” Yvonne Morris said.
The participating students represent the four school districts in Karnes County.
“The emphasis is on a young lady who is well balanced,” Morris said.
“Personality, outside activities, academics and how she presents herself at all times. She will represent the county.
“The girls attend an afternoon tea the day of the pageant where they meet the other girls and are interviewed by out-of-town judges for an allotted time.”
Participants ranging from sophomore, junior and senior classifications compete for a queen, first runner-up and second runner-up places.
“The winners receive scholarship money for their schooling once they graduate,” Morris said.
“There is also a book scholarship, which is handed out.”
Contestants have a chance to win scholarships up to $2,000 for first place, while the runner-up can win $1,000.
The second runner-up will receive $500, while the lady who sells the most tickets earns a $200 book scholarship.
Five judges will come from outside the county to avoid partiality, Morris said.
Those judges will rate the girls based on three events: an interview, sports and casual wear, and formal wear.