Events to honor veterans from throughout county

KARNES COUNTY – Veterans Day is Nov. 11, but several events will take place around the county this week.
The Karnes County Geo Correctional will host the Karnes Second Friday Breakfast, dedicated to veterans, on Friday, Nov. 8, at 7 a.m. at the Karnes City Columbus Building.
The American Legion Post 415 will host a veterans dinner on Friday, Nov. 8, from 6-8 p.m. at the Texas Vaquero Hall in Karnes City.
The Karnes City ISD Primary is hosting a Veterans Day program at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, in the KCP gymnasium.
Roger E. Sides Elementary will have an assembly at 2 p.m. on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, in the RES gym.
Karnes City Junior High and Karnes City High School will have their event on Nov. 11 at 8:30 a.m. at the football field.
Kenedy ISD is hosting a Veterans Day Celebration Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. in the Kenedy Secondary Auditorium followed by a reception for all veterans.
Falls City ISD will host a Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 8, at 9:30 a.m. in the Falls City High School competition gym.