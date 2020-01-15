Falls City Beaver varsity cheerleaders competing at UIL state event

AUSTIN – The 2020 UIL Spirit State Championships will take place January 16-18, at the Fort Worth Convention Center.
This marks the second year that Spirit will be an official UIL contest.
The schedule is as follows:
Thursday, January 16-
Conference 1A, 2A, 3A, COED: Preliminary Divisions & Finals Competition
Friday, January 17-
Conference 4A & 5AD1: Preliminary Divisions & Finals Competition
Conference 6AD2: Preliminary Divisions
Saturday, January 18
Conference 5AD2 & 6AD1: Preliminary Divisions & Finals Competition
Conference 6AD2: Finals Competition
A complete schedule can be found here: http://www.uiltexas.org/spirit/spirit-state-championships/schedule.
Tickets: All seating is general admission. Ticket prices: Adults $15 and Students $10 per session; All-Session Pass $45; All-Session Coaches’ Ticket $40 (must have Texas Girls Coaches’ Association membership card).