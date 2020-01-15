Falls City Beaver varsity cheerleaders competing at UIL state event

The Falls City Beaver varsity cheerleaders are competing at the University Interscholastic League state championships on Thursday, Jan. 16 in Fort Worth. Picturted top row from left: Arden Gisler; Mylee Soliz; Sydney Wiatrek; Rachel McMurray; Tindel Dzuik and Courtney Lyssy. Bottom from left: Nadine Rapstine; Kiara Soto; Katelyn Dzuik; Sheleigh Blocker; Cloey Hons and Zoie Lyssy. Mascot: Lauren Dziuk.