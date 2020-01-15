Falls City Beaver varsity cheerleaders competing at UIL state event

The Falls City Beaver varsity cheerleaders are competing at the University Interscholastic League state championships on Thursday, Jan. 16 in Fort Worth. Picturted top row from left: Arden Gisler; Mylee Soliz; Sydney Wiatrek; Rachel McMurray; Tindel Dzuik and Courtney Lyssy. Bottom from left: Nadine Rapstine; Kiara Soto; Katelyn Dzuik; Sheleigh Blocker; Cloey Hons and Zoie Lyssy. Mascot: Lauren Dziuk.

AUSTIN – The 2020 UIL Spirit State Championships will take place January 16-18, at the Fort Worth Convention Center.  

This marks the second year that Spirit will be an official UIL contest. 

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, January 16-

Conference 1A, 2A, 3A, COED: Preliminary Divisions & Finals Competition

Friday, January 17-

Conference 4A & 5AD1: Preliminary Divisions & Finals Competition

Conference 6AD2: Preliminary Divisions

Saturday, January 18

Conference 5AD2 & 6AD1: Preliminary Divisions & Finals Competition

Conference 6AD2: Finals Competition

A complete schedule can be found here: http://www.uiltexas.org/spirit/spirit-state-championships/schedule.

Tickets: All seating is general admission. Ticket prices: Adults $15 and Students $10 per session; All-Session Pass $45; All-Session Coaches’ Ticket $40 (must have Texas Girls Coaches’ Association membership card).