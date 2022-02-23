The office of Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) announced the nomination of 16 area students to attend several U.S. Service academies.
Among the nominations was Chance Krudwig of Falls City, who was nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy.
On the nominations, Gonzalez said, “These students embody the very values that our military holds in high regard. I am excited and honored to nominate these outstanding young people who are eager serve and protect our nation.
“It is a privilege to represent them in Congress and I look forward to the great work they will do in the U.S. military and for our community.”
According Gonzalez’ office, the application process for a majority of U.S. service academies involves the student being nominated by his or her’s member of Congress, U.S. Senator, the Vice President or the President of the United States. Once the nomination is confirmed, the selected academy reviews to the student’s candidacy to determine admission.
A statement released by Gonzalez’ office explained further, “Students who are accepted will then become scholar soldiers at some of the most prestigious institutions in the country.”
