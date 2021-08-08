The Fin Addict Angler Foundation and the San Antonio River Authority will present a Family, Fishing & Friends event from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Aug. 14, at Escondido Creek Parkway, 208 N. Sunset Strip in Kenedy.
Equipment is provided. Adults must accompany children attending the event.
Registration is open until 11 a.m. the day of the event.
For more information, email Oscar Castillo at info@finaddictangler.org, call 210-643-3396 or visit finaddictangler.org.
Information on additional free San Antonio River Authority programs can be found at www.sariverauthority.org.