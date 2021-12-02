The members of the Progressive Study Club enjoyed a style show featuring the latest fall and holiday fashions when they gathered at Gypsy Lou’s Emporium for a recent meeting. Providing well informed commentary on the apparel and accessories being shown was Laurie Carrothers, owner of Gypsy Lou’s and a member of Progressive Study Club. Also featured at the event was an array of jewelry by Dian Malouf.
Prior to the style show, a business meeting was conducted. President Debbie Witte welcomed those in attendance and called on Kathy Jones to lead members in the Pledge to the American flag and in the recitation of the Club Collect. A prayer for club members who were ill was offered by President Witte. Recognized for having November birthdays were members Kimmi Mauch Cantwell, Sue Thiele, Kathy Jones, and Leslie Newberry.With the conclusion of the business portion of the meeting, the members turned their attention to the many beautiful outfits being shown. Among those modeling were PSC members Shannon Ashe, Kathleen Nichols, Diana Ugarte, and Joni Huwe.
Following the style show, members had the opportunity to visit with one another and shop at the boutique.
Information provided by Jan Anderson of the Progressive Study Club