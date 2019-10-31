HELENA – Spooky stories typically spiral out of control during Halloween.
But, what about a ghost town with ghosts?
Or so the story goes ...
Helena was once known as the ‘Toughest Town on Earth’ back in its heyday.
As the county seat of Karnes, Helena was a bustling town.
But after the railroad was moved to Karnes City, Helena quickly died not long after.
Helena truly became a ghost town.
And plenty of people have experienced ghostly accounts in Helena.
Local historian Barry Harrin invited me to participate in a paranormal investigation at the grounds of the Karnes County Museum.
The buildings to be investigated included the 1873 Helena Courthouse, 1800s Helena Post Office, an early 1900s farmhouse, hanging tree, jail cells and the Helena Masonic Chapter “Alamita Lodge” that dates from the mid-1800s.
The investigation was conducted by members of the Karnes County Paranormal Research.
Roughly two dozen people attended the event, which was a nice surprise to know that others were just as interested as I was.
After being split into groups, we began the investigation in the Masonic Lodge.
Paranormal researchers use a variety of electronic devices that range from voice recorders and video cameras to a couple of electronic voice phenomena.
The infamous hanging tree was directly outside the Masonic Lodge and when investigators mentioned the tree, their equipment measured activity.
As we proceeded to the farmhouse, where its origins are unclear other than it derives from the 1800s, the cool evening transformed into a cold and quiet night.
An attendee in my group is a “sensitive,” which is someone who has perception through their senses.
The group I was with in the farmhouse moved upstairs due to paranormal activity that led us up there.
The man, along with a couple of other people, stayed downstairs.
When we returned downstairs, the man and a woman in the group saw a distinct figure inside the farmhouse.
At that point, I knew it was something of which to take note.
Barry pulled me aside and said his son Brandon, who is a sensitive also, would take a ghost meter device inside the farmhouse.
Before I knew the Harrins have conducted many investigations over the years, I was wary about entering the house.
Needless to say, it didn’t take long for extremely convincing evidence of paranormal activity going on.
Shortly afterward, we moved to the courthouse where we asked a variety of questions in order to gain a response.
It was there where I felt the floor shake while watching a meter spike to levels that were definitely not normal.
The night ended with Barry and his family showing me conclusive evidence of previous investigations.
If you don’t believe in paranormal activity that is fine.
But if you do ... then I suggest you take a trip to Helena and see for yourself.
We were not allowed inside the Ruckman Mansion during the investigation.
However, there was plenty of activity throughout the grounds of the Karnes County Museum.
With all of the bad blood during the lawless times in Helena, it’s no wonder why the paranormal activity remains alive today.