By Bruce Harper Karnes Countywide staff
KARNES CITY – A group of Karnes County 4-H teenagers were busy Thursday morning on a project for the downtown area of Karnes City.
The seven members of the local 4-H group included teenagers Madylin Moczygemba, Kaslyn Moczygemba, Brooke Gisler, Isabella Breckenridge, Alexis Albert, Riley Huser and Devin Janysek.
The seven teenagers were awarded a grant from the International Youth Foundation out of Baltimore, Maryland, for a project under the auspices of LEAPS, according to area Program Manager Stacey Ford Osborne.
“The LEAPS program represents learning, education, aspiration, preparation and success,” Osborne said.
“We help young people succeed. We give them the tools and opportunities to reach their full potential.”
The project was designed and executed by the teens themselves.
“They did it all. They put together the plan, bought all the supplies they needed and then brought it all together.,” said Eric Taylor, the county extension agent for Texas A&M AgriLife office in Karnes County.
The teenagers are students from Falls City and Karnes City along with one student living in Runge but attending Karnes City High School this fall, according to Taylor.
The project included eight new flower beds; six were put along Calvert Street and two of the aluminum beds were designated for a couple of spots around the courthouse.
“They picked out all the flowers and bushes for the planters too,” said Taylor.
The group washed the windows of the several businesses in the downtown area Thursday morning as well.
Osborne went on to explain her group has projects for the youth placed around the world.
“We have projects going on all over the world – Africa, South America and Australia just to name a few locations,” Osborne said.
Funding for the projects, especially this one, came from the oil and gas industry. BHT was the main contributor, according to Osborne.
“I cover DeWitt, Karnes and LaSalle counties here in South Texas. This grant was one of only two funded in the United States this summer,” Osborne said.