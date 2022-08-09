This morning I was “forced” to bake a breakfast bread as we were out of English muffins, the store-bought bread was down to the heel, and we ate the last frozen biscuit last Sunday. I really need to go grocery shopping.
But since breakfast is our main meal, which I usually get around to fixing about 9:30, I had to come up with something fast and easy. My last attempt at making biscuits from scratch a few years ago was a complete failure. Scones are nice, but not Bil’s favorite.
So, I scrolled through all my saved recipes on my phone and found one called “Butter Swim” Biscuits that sounded easy enough. Even though mine didn’t exactly swim, they turned out very good anyway. Sort of a cross between a biscuit and a yeast bread.
I won’t tell you how much of the pan I ate while they were still warm. I’m thinking these will really be good tomorrow morning, too, when I split and toast them on the electric griddle.
Batter Pan “Biscuits”
• 1 stick butter
• 2 cups whole milk
• 2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
• 2 1/2 cups flour
• 4 tsp. baking powder
• 4 tsp. sugar
• 2 tsp. salt
First, melt the butter in a glass measuring cup in the microwave. Set aside.
Next, measure out the milk and add the vinegar to it. Let that sit.
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.
Pour the melted butter into a 9x9 in. baking dish (Mine was slightly larger.)
In a mixing bowl, combine the dry ingredients.
Add in the milk and stir gently until a batter forms. It’s ok to have some lumps as you don’t want to over mix it. Pour the batter into the baking dish.
Bake for 20-25 minutes or until it has a nice golden top and it sounds hollow when tapped lightly. Remove from the oven and rub a bit of softened butter over the top.
Let cool a bit as you fix eggs, bacon or whatever else you like for breakfast. Cut into generous squares. Very good warm with butter and homemade jam.