Runge Elementary School
Runge Elementary School students earning “A” Honor Rollfor the second six weeks are:
First grade – Micah Black, Christian Hernandez, Nickolas Reyna, Katie Spell.
Second grade – Jaylynn Garcia, Melanie Rios, Davian Rosales, Lucie Spell.
Third grade – Lyanna Alvear, Damon Castillo, Journee Garza.
Fourth grade – Kaleb Streety.
Runge Elementary School students earning “A/B” Honor Roll for the second six weeks are:
First grade – Mason Gutierrez, Julian Naranjo, Mason Torres.
Second grade – Chrystal Flores, Keira Villanueva.
Third grade – Cayla Castro, Sienna Lozano, Nathaniel Perez.
Fourth grade – Larae Blanco, Jimmy Gonzales, Bradley Jones, Haven Lozano, Pedro Mendoza, Jose Naranjo, Chase Perez, Jennavecia Salinas.
Fifth grade – Trinity Castillo, Aaliyah Villarreal.
Sixth grade – Sarah Leal, Ely Rodriguez.
Runge High School
Runge High School students earning “A” Honor Rollfor the second six weeks are:
Seventh grade – Melina Ramirez.
Eighth grade – Katarina Garza, Colbin Gutierrez.
Freshman –
Sophomore – Joe Fraga, Gavin Gutierrez, Zoe Rios.
Junior – Daniel Mendoza, Alanna Ramirez.
Senior – Zian Flores, Bertha Garcia, Shaylee Hyatt, Hope Nunez, Carolina Oviedo.
Runge High School students earning “A/B” Honor Roll for the second six weeks are:
Seventh grade – Bethany Finch, Aiden Gamboa, Saul Perez, Jordynn Velasquez.
Eighth grade – Kailee Green, Nathali Huerta.
Freshman – Jazmine Garcia, Jonathan Kraatz, Mario Rodriguez, Xavier Rodriguez, Jesus Soliz.
Sophomore – Sabrina Estrada, Broden Garcia, Emily Ramirez, Sabastian Reyna.
Junior – Juan Garcia, Lacey Olveda, Rayanna Reyna, Mason Rios, Ramiro Torres, Kaleb Walter.
Senior – Charity DeLosSantos, Melissa Estrada, Maxine Garza, Justin Martin, Silas Olveda, Matthew Rios, Ismeray Carrasco.
Runge Elementary School student Box Top Winners are:
Pre-Kindergarten – Chrislie Lewis.
First grade – Micah Black
Fourth grade – Bradley Jones
Runge Elementary School students AR winners are:
Kindergarten – Sutton McMahon
First grade – Christian Hernandez
Second grade – Lucie Spell
Third grade – Lyanna Alvear
Fourth grade – Miracle Garza
Sixth grade – Jena Garza
Runge ISD students earning Perfect Attendance for the second six weeks are:
Pre-Kindergarten – Rosa Bella Perez; Crystal Rodrigues and Jason Rodriguez
Kindergarten – Naylee Gonzales; Eralynn Jefferson; Sutton McMahon and Abel Sanchez
First grade – Julian Naranjo; Kendall Olguin; Chasten Ramirez; Nickolas Reyna; Azelynn Rios and Mason Torres
Second grade – Chrystal Flores; Joshua Naranjo; Anthony Olguin; Davian Rosales and Keira villanueva
Third grade – Kaleb Castro; Journee Garza; Zachary Johnson; Sienna Lozano; Jaiden Mendoza; Danny Montez and Nathaniel Perez
Fourth grade – Isaiah De Los Santos; Miracle Garza; Jimmy Gonzales; Bradley Jones; Haven Lozano; Avirey Rios; Jennavecia Salinas and Kaleb Streety
Fifth grade – Jazel Ramirez; Aailyah Villarreal and Nathan Winpigler
Sixth grade – Jenavieve Garza; Sarah Leal; Wyatt Mayner; Giovanni Mendoza; Jose Mendoza; Ariana Moreno; Daisn Pena; Ely Rodriguez; Alanea Tollefson and Jalena Villarreal
Seventh grade – Jacob Garcia and Julian Sanchez
Eighth grade – Ernesto Cano; Katarina Garza; Bonifacido Fraga; Kailee Green; Kiersten Hyatt; Leilanai Winpigler; Colbin Gutierrez and Abbie Smith
Ninth grade – Lacie Fraga; Trenten Jones and Daniela Tollefson
Tenth grade – Broden Garcia and Gavin Gutierrez
Eleventh grade – Juan Garcia
Twelfth grade – Chelsee Burgess; Ziann Flores; Bertha Garcia and Hope Nunez