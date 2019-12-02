Runge Elementary School

Runge Elementary School students earning A” Honor Rollfor the second six weeks are:

First grade – Micah Black, Christian Hernandez, Nickolas Reyna, Katie Spell.

Second grade – Jaylynn Garcia, Melanie Rios, Davian Rosales, Lucie Spell.

Third grade – Lyanna Alvear, Damon Castillo, Journee Garza.

Fourth grade – Kaleb Streety.

Runge Elementary School students earning “A/B” Honor Roll for the second six weeks are:

First grade – Mason Gutierrez, Julian Naranjo, Mason Torres.

Second grade – Chrystal Flores, Keira Villanueva.

Third grade – Cayla Castro, Sienna Lozano, Nathaniel Perez.

Fourth grade – Larae Blanco, Jimmy Gonzales, Bradley Jones, Haven Lozano, Pedro Mendoza, Jose Naranjo, Chase Perez, Jennavecia Salinas.

Fifth grade – Trinity Castillo, Aaliyah Villarreal.

Sixth grade – Sarah Leal, Ely Rodriguez.

Runge High School

Runge High School students earning A” Honor Rollfor the second six weeks are:

Seventh grade – Melina Ramirez.

Eighth grade – Katarina Garza, Colbin Gutierrez.

Freshman – 

Sophomore – Joe Fraga, Gavin Gutierrez, Zoe Rios.

Junior – Daniel Mendoza, Alanna Ramirez.

Senior – Zian Flores, Bertha Garcia, Shaylee Hyatt, Hope Nunez, Carolina Oviedo. 

Runge High School students earning “A/B” Honor Roll for the second six weeks are:

Seventh grade – Bethany Finch, Aiden Gamboa, Saul Perez, Jordynn Velasquez.

Eighth grade – Kailee Green, Nathali Huerta.

Freshman – Jazmine Garcia, Jonathan Kraatz, Mario Rodriguez, Xavier Rodriguez, Jesus Soliz.

Sophomore – Sabrina Estrada, Broden Garcia, Emily Ramirez, Sabastian Reyna.

Junior – Juan Garcia, Lacey Olveda, Rayanna Reyna, Mason Rios, Ramiro Torres, Kaleb Walter.

Senior – Charity DeLosSantos, Melissa Estrada, Maxine Garza, Justin Martin, Silas Olveda, Matthew Rios, Ismeray Carrasco.

Runge Elementary School student Box Top Winners are:

Pre-Kindergarten – Chrislie Lewis.

First grade – Micah Black

Fourth grade – Bradley Jones

Runge Elementary School students AR winners are:

Kindergarten – Sutton McMahon

First grade – Christian Hernandez

Second grade – Lucie Spell

Third grade – Lyanna Alvear

Fourth grade – Miracle Garza

Sixth grade – Jena Garza

Runge ISD students earning Perfect Attendance  for the second six weeks are:

Pre-Kindergarten – Rosa Bella Perez; Crystal Rodrigues and Jason Rodriguez

Kindergarten – Naylee Gonzales; Eralynn Jefferson; Sutton McMahon and Abel Sanchez

First grade – Julian Naranjo; Kendall Olguin; Chasten Ramirez; Nickolas Reyna; Azelynn Rios and Mason Torres

Second grade – Chrystal Flores; Joshua Naranjo; Anthony Olguin; Davian Rosales and Keira villanueva

Third grade – Kaleb Castro; Journee Garza; Zachary Johnson; Sienna Lozano; Jaiden Mendoza; Danny Montez and Nathaniel Perez

Fourth grade – Isaiah De Los Santos; Miracle Garza; Jimmy Gonzales; Bradley Jones; Haven Lozano; Avirey Rios; Jennavecia Salinas and Kaleb Streety

Fifth grade – Jazel Ramirez; Aailyah Villarreal and Nathan Winpigler

Sixth grade – Jenavieve Garza; Sarah Leal; Wyatt Mayner; Giovanni Mendoza; Jose Mendoza; Ariana Moreno; Daisn Pena; Ely Rodriguez; Alanea Tollefson and Jalena Villarreal

Seventh grade – Jacob Garcia and Julian Sanchez

Eighth grade – Ernesto Cano; Katarina Garza; Bonifacido Fraga; Kailee Green; Kiersten Hyatt; Leilanai Winpigler; Colbin Gutierrez and Abbie Smith

Ninth grade – Lacie Fraga; Trenten Jones and Daniela Tollefson

Tenth grade – Broden Garcia and Gavin Gutierrez

Eleventh grade – Juan Garcia

Twelfth grade – Chelsee Burgess; Ziann Flores; Bertha Garcia and Hope Nunez