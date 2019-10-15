Falls City High School
Falls City High School students earning Superior Honor Roll for the first six weeks are:
Seventh grade – Ainsley Gates and Jayden Polasek.
Eigth grade – Cayla Albers, Katelyn Bordovsky, Blake Braun, Joely Haws, Hagen Hons, Kelsey Hons, Mary Lyssy, Marilena Niedenberger, Camber Pipes, Allie Sanchez, Hannah Thomas, Karlee Wuest.
Freshmen – Jules McReynolds, Curt Ratliff.
Sophomore – Beau Cheatham, Chance Krudwig, Madi Ryan, Trey Saenz, Sheldon Wolf.
Junior – Kristen Hons, Kaycee Mabe, Abbie McReynolds, Cayden Moy.
Senior – Sheleigh Blocker, Katelyn Dziuk, Cloey Hons, Ethan Hons, Tucker Huff, Adam Lyssy, Zoie Lyssy, Cherie Riojas, Hunter Ryan, Harley White.
Falls City High School students earning “A” Honor Rollfor the first six weeks are:
Seventh grade – Rosie Hernandez, Kashiya Johnson, Darren Rodriguez.
Eigth grade – Kash Brown, Christion Moy, Madelyn Sekula, Kacey Zaiontz.
Freshmen – Tindel Dziuk, Dalton Eaken, Elisha Ermis, Katie Wiatrek.
Sophomore – Arden Gisler, Grant Jendrusch, Brandon Moczygemga, Wesley Molina, Mylee Soliz, Sidney Wiatrek.
Junior – Jacob Hofauer, Savannah Kelley, Courtney Lyssy, Kelly Lyssy.
Senior – Mattie Arrisola, Dakota Barrier, Hollie Hons, Kevin Jendrusch, Lauren Lyssy, Kaylyn Pawelek.
Falls City High School students earning Honor Roll for the first six weeks are:
Seventh grade – Christian Aguinaga, Asialea Capco, Hunter Morawietz, Luke Riojas, RJ Zunker.
Eighth grade – Chloe Cavalier, Layne Gisler, Ryan Lyssy, Klarisa Moehrig, Braden Rich, Brayden Scott, Jacob Swierc, Lukas Wiatrek.
Freshmen – Caleb Cavalier, Maddox Hartmann.
Sophomore – Cody Arrisola, Cody Cochran, Makayla Hons, Kassie Liska, Sheby Moehrig, Jaxson Pipes, JD Sartwelle, Cole Thomas, Kolt Zaiontz.
Junior – Brenna Brysch, Alex Hofauer, Kendell Lyssy, Chance Ramsey, Nadine Rapstine.
Senior – Joshua Ermis, McKade Hartmann, Madison Hons, Espn McCall, Rachel McMurray, Tay Yanta.