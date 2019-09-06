KARNES CITY - This year, nine contestants will vie for the position of Queen.
The Queen and her court will represent the community at Lonesome Dove Fest and at various celebrations, parades, and coronations held around South Texas. There are also 16 Little Miss contestants this year.
Along with this honor, the Queen and her court will receive book scholarships upon proof of enrollment in a college or university, provided by Young Progressives and the Karnes City Rotary Club.
This will be an exciting year for the new Queen and the young women that will reign with her.
To choose the Queen and her court, Young Progressives have enlisted the help of pageant judges from the surrounding area; Carmel Burnett, Alexandra Morris, Aurelio Romero, Anna Sellers, and Tyrena Harvey.
Entertainment for the evening will be provided by Karyce Manzanal, Katrina Rodriguez, and The Fortnite Squad: Troy Currie, Micah Fuentes, Tatum Kunschik, Lucas Perales, and Kayne Reyes.
The Miss Karnes City Pageant will take place Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Karnes City ISD Performing Arts Center. The pageant will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets, which can be purchased at the door, are $5 for adults and $2 for all school age children.