Jonas wins Grand Champion Commercial Steer at show

KARNES COUNTY – Karnes City student Lindsey Jonas won Grand Champion Commercial Steer at the Karnes County Youth Show Jan. 17 at the KCYS Showbarn.
Sales from the auction Jan. 18 increased from last year, according to KCYS President Jim Sartwelle.
“The KCYS was a major success,” he said.
“Preliminary account shows about a ten percent increase in auction proceeds from last year, a testament to the fact that folks in this county truly support these kids.
“Logistically, the show ran smoothly.
“Careful planning with construction allowed seamless movement of cattle and people to and from the existing barn and show ring.”
The Be Yourself Lamb and Goat Show was incorporated for the first time this year.
“We need to offer avenues for participation to all children in Karnes County,” Sartwelle said.
“We moved a small step closer to that goal this year.”
The Be Yourself show included special needs students around Karnes County to participate in showing animals during the stock show.
“We had six participants and thirteen 4-H/FFA volunteers,” Texas AgriLife Extension Officer Eric Taylor said.
“It was a great experience for the kids involved and the 4-H and FFA kids who volunteered, and we cant wait to do it again next year.”
Another addition this year was the newly constructed barn adjacent to the original Showbarn.
“Feed back was positive relative the new facilities and the operation of the show,” Sartwelle said.
“Show management appreciates the patience of exhibitors and attendees alike as we figured out how best to flow within the new footprint.”
Sartwelle reflected on his observations during the KCYS.
“My favorite parts of the show were watching entire families working together to get animals, handicraft projects, and baked goods ready and presented for competition,” he said.
“To sum up, Karnes County more closely fits the ideal of the community coming together as one family to take care of our exhibitors than any place I’ve ever been.
“Each of our board members are honored to be a small part of it.”