KARNES CITY – Almost 100 area senior citizens played bingo for prizes at the monthly Activity Day at the Columbus Club building.
“The senior citizens activity day has become a monthly, successful event due to the generous sponsors,” said Karnes City Chamber Executive Director Amelia Martinez.
“Since March of 2018, each month a business and/or organization has generously volunteered to sponsor a Senior Citizens Activity Day in which they provide the bingo prizes and light refreshments.”
Dennis Mika, member of the KC Columbus Club, approached the KC Chamber of Commerce and asked for their assistance. Together they came up with a Senior Citizen Activity Day.
Ninety-six area seniors showed up to play bingo last week.
“We are also thankful for Pam Akins, with Texas Home Health, for committing to be the caller for the bingo games,” Martinez said.
The Karnes City Columbus Club built the Columbus Club building due to the generosity of citizens of this community.
At this time, the Knights of Columbus continues to accept donations for the upkeep of the building.
The building is rented for weddings, birthday parties, business meetings, anniversaries and other events.