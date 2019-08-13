Karnes City FFA members attend leadership conference

Contributed information
WASHINGTON – Each year, FFA members from all over the United States travel to Washington, D.C. to attend the Washington Leadership Conference (WLC).
Anna Bonnet and Madylin Moczygemba of the Karnes City FFA chapter had the honor and privilege of attending this conference during June 4-9, 2019.
During the five-day event, Bonnet and Moczygemba learned how to become effective leaders by teaching them to know their purpose, value people, take action, and serve others.
The capstone event of the Washington Leadership Conference is a civic engagement activity, where participants apply the things they’ve learned at the conference to a real, hands-on service activity.
On the last full day of the conference, Anna and Madylin were able to pack meals for the needy in the DC area – packing over 1,500 meals in less than an hour.
Throughout the week, the WLC curriculum was based on four tenets: ME, WE, DO and SERVE. Building upon each of these four tenets helped our students realize the overall objective of the conference which is becoming an engaged citizen who can make a measurable positive difference in their community.
Each of these tenets are taught during a full dedicated day of the conference and through the context of our nation’s capital, Washington D.C. WLC provides FFA members with a premier leadership experience while exposing them to the rich history that DC has to offer.
This was no ordinary leadership experience.
Members spent a week putting these skills into practice as they made new friends from across the United States, toured our nation’s capitol and visited with members of Congress.
Karnes City FFA members left WLC with the knowledge and the confidence to act in ways that help their schools, community, and their country. During this conference, Bonnet and Moczygemba created a “Living to Serve” plan that included ways these students and their chapter could give back to the community.
These plans will be implemented throughout the school year in our FFA chapter.
The National FFA Organization partners work with several community service agencies in the D.C.-area to identify needs that WLC participants can help address.
Through the years, WLC participants have contributed over 23,000 hours of service through these activities.