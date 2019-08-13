Karnes City FFA members attend leadership conference

Contributed photo

The Texas FFA Association embraces the idea of building stronger communities. The last line of the FFA motto, “Living to Serve,” signifies the vital role service plays in our organization. The 2018-2019 Texas FFA Officers created a community service project that took place at the State FFA Convention. Karnes City FFA members attending the State FFA Convention in Fort Worth, TX during July 15-19, 2019 brought along with their art supplies, crayons, markers, coloring books and sketchpads. We were able to donate all of these art supplies for Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, the host city of 2019 Texas FFA Convention. Karnes City FFA reported over $250 worth of art supplies was donated to the cause.