Contributed information
POTH – The Karnes City High School University Interscholastic League Academic Team competed at the Poth UIL Invitational Meet Jan. 10.
The following KCHS students placed:
READY WRITING: 4th Place, Mary Feuquay.
NEWS WRITING: 2nd Place, Ella Cummings; 6th Place, Molly Baker.
COPY EDITING: 4th Place, Madison Franke.
HEADLINE WRITING: 1st Place, Brittany Kelley.
EDITORIAL WRITING: 2nd Place, Kylee Rodriguez; 5th Place, Brittany Kelley.
FEATURE WRITING: 1st Place, Brittany Kelley; 2nd Place, Ella Cummings; 5th Place, Madison Gwosdz.
ACCOUNTING: 2nd Place TEAM Award; 5th Place, Alexis Serenil; 6th Place; Chris Lopez.
COMPUTER APPLICATIONS: 2nd Place, Chris Lopez; 4th Place, Ryan Mathis.
SOCIAL STUDIES: 5th Place, Mary Feuquay.
POETRY: 2nd Place, Mary Feuquay; 3rd Place, Kayla Jalufka.
CX DEBATE: 3rd Place, Maci Laedeke and Luke Thomas.
PERSUASIVE SPEAKING: 1st Place, Joshua Hale; 5th Place, Geneva Gilley.
LD DEBATE: 5th place, Geneva Gilley.