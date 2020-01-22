Contributed information

POTH – The Karnes City High School University Interscholastic League Academic Team competed at the Poth UIL Invitational Meet Jan. 10.

The following KCHS students placed:

READY WRITING: 4th Place, Mary Feuquay.

NEWS WRITING: 2nd Place, Ella Cummings; 6th Place, Molly Baker.

COPY EDITING: 4th Place, Madison Franke.

HEADLINE WRITING: 1st Place, Brittany Kelley.

EDITORIAL WRITING: 2nd Place, Kylee Rodriguez; 5th Place, Brittany Kelley.

FEATURE WRITING: 1st Place, Brittany Kelley; 2nd Place, Ella Cummings; 5th Place, Madison Gwosdz.

ACCOUNTING: 2nd Place TEAM Award; 5th Place, Alexis Serenil;  6th Place; Chris Lopez.

COMPUTER APPLICATIONS: 2nd Place, Chris Lopez; 4th Place, Ryan Mathis.

SOCIAL STUDIES: 5th Place, Mary Feuquay.

POETRY: 2nd Place, Mary Feuquay; 3rd Place, Kayla Jalufka.

CX DEBATE: 3rd Place, Maci Laedeke and Luke Thomas.

PERSUASIVE SPEAKING: 1st Place, Joshua Hale; 5th Place, Geneva Gilley.

LD DEBATE: 5th place, Geneva Gilley.